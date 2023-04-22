'S.W.A.T.' Gets Promising Ratings News Amidst Cancellation Fears

As the future of S.W.A.T. remains uncertain, the CBS procedural is rising in ratings. According to TVLine, the latest episode of the series, Season 6, Episode 19, "Bunkies," gave S.W.A.T. its best audience since Feb. 10's episode, "Lion's Share." The newest episode had 5.2 million viewers with a 0.4 demo rating, which is promising for a show that has yet to be renewed or canceled.

TV Series Finale reports that S.W.A.T. has had a bit of a roller coaster of a year when it comes to ratings but has been slowly rising in recent weeks as the series prepares to close out Season 6. The series had moved to back to Fridays this season after spending the majority of Season 5 on Sundays in place of SEAL Team, which had moved to Paramount+.

Now with S.W.A.T. being paired with freshman series Fire Country and long-running procedural Blue Bloods, both of which have already been renewed, it's been doing somewhat steady, kicking off Friday nights on CBS. As of now, nothing is set in stone for S.W.A.T.'s future, but the show will remain on the bubble until the network confirms either a cancellation or a renewal, though hopefully, it's the former.

While it is frustrating that S.W.A.T. still doesn't have any news about its future, this means that there is still time to keep up the ratings, at least if that's partly what CBS is looking to. There are only three episodes left of the season, but the Season 6 finale will be a two-parter, which is saying quite a lot. Giving the series the chance to do a two-parter means that it will have an easier time to really give fans a great finale, and if the season finale is a series finale, it would give fans that much more closure.

With the way that S.W.A.T. is doing with the ratings, it's hard to tell if it will be renewed, or if CBS is even worried about ratings. There have been a number of shows that have taken budget cuts to stay on for next season, with some even having its stars appear in less episodes. It's very likely that negotiations between CBS and Sony Pictures Television are still happening, so fans can still keep their hopes up for 20-Squad's return for the 2023-24 TV season as long as they keep on watching.