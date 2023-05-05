'S.W.A.T.': Jay Harrington Talks Potential Season 7 Amid Cancellation Fears (Exclusive)

With just a few CBS shows in danger of cancellation, S.W.A.T. remains on the bubble, but series star Jay Harrington has a message for fans eager for news. The cop procedural has been on the bubble for the last few years, and while every year it's come out on top, this year it could go either way. When we talked to Harrington for his directorial debut ahead of tonight's episode of S.W.A.T., the actor had some thoughts about a potential seventh season and what the support of the fans means.

"I just want to thank them all for their support," praised Harrington. "They're loud, and they love the show, and that helps because people upstairs, wherever they are, they watch that stuff, and they clock it. So I want to definitely thank them for their support through all these years."

At this point, it's hard to tell which way CBS will go. While ratings have been steady since switching back to Fridays this season, a big reason why the network hasn't renewed it is likely due to budget cuts, something a lot of shows are facing these days. The cast of Blue Bloods took a pay cut in order to keep going, while the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises have changed episodic guarantees, meaning that the main casts, except those crucial to the storylines, will only appear in a limited number of episodes.

However, just because S.W.A.T.'s future is unknown, it doesn't mean it's too early to think about what could possibly go down in Season 7. Jay Harrington has one storyline in mind that he wants to see continue, and it definitely deserves more recognition.

"But if we come back, we won't let them down," Harrington promises. "And well, I hope to see… for next year, I want to make sure we see some more of Deacon's family and the kids because we got a nice thing going there, too."

It's hard to tell when CBS could make more announcements, but it's expected for the network to make final decisions within the next few weeks. Due to the writers strike, it's possible that could be interrupted or even decrease S.W.A.T.'s chances of a renewal. At this point, anything can happen at any time, but since new episodes are still airing for the next couple of weeks, it's never too late to help get that renewal. It might just be the final push that the show needs. Hopefully, we will continue to see 20-Squad next season, as well as more of the Kay family, but all fans can do now is just hope and pray for a miracle.