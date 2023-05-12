Why ABC Saved '9-1-1' After Fox Cancellation

Last week Fox pulled one of the most surprising moves by canceling its top-rated series, 9-1-1, and it was a financial decision. Luckily, the 118 will still be back next season as they switch homes, and after next week's finale, they will be known as 9-1-1 on ABC. It was previously reported that 9-1-1 could switch to ABC if it isn't picked up by Fox, which is now a reality.

Along with the financial decision, the move to ABC is also due in part to the fact that the Ryan Murphy series was initially developed and picked up prior to Disney acquiring Fox assets. According to Deadline, Fox has no ownership over the first responder drama, which was also part of the reason why its renewal and the renewal of now-canceled medical drama The Resident came down to the wire last year.

Meanwhile, the cast had at least one more year on their contracts, which also helped ABC pick up the series since they didn't have to deal with renegotiations. Not to mention the fact that 9-1-1 is in very good company with other procedurals on the Disney-owned network, such as Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie, The Good Doctor, and others. It also helps that the series will continue dropping new episodes the day after they premiere on Hulu, as both Fox and ABC have similar deals with the streaming platform.

With 9-1-1 switching networks, it's unknown if the series will see any big changes for Season 7. Right now, the main cast is expected to return, which is always a good thing, but some fans who freaked over the network switch are concerned that it will see more tragedies. Not to jinx anything, but 9-1-1 has yet to see any major cast exits aside from Connie Britton leaving after Season 1. Though hopefully, nothing bad will happen, but you never know with a change this big.

The Season 6 finale of 9-1-1, airing this Monday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET, will mark the final episode of the series on Fox. ABC hasn't released its fall schedule yet, so there's no telling if it will be part of the fall lineup or held for midseason. However, with both CBS and NBC announcing their schedules this week, it's likely ABC will announce theirs very soon, so fans will just have to keep a lookout.