'Who’s The Boss' Revival in the Works, Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano Returning

✖

Sony Pictures Television is developing a Who’s The Boss sequel that is set to reprise the roles of Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano. Deadline was the first to report this and explained that the new show will take place 30 years after the events of the original that ran from 1984-1992 on ABC. The report adds that other former cast members could be worked into the sequel, including Judith Light and Danny Pintauro. Prior to this, Danza had talked on rumors about possibly doing the show all over again, saying at the time he was not opposed to it.

The decision to move forward with an expansion on Who’s The Boss comes at a time when other shows of that era have started to pop back up again. The best example is Full House, which was picked up by Netflix and showed the lovable cast in a modern setting in Fuller House, which recently wrapped up its five season run in June. Other older shows that are in talks at being revived include St. Elmo’s Fire and Saved by the Bell. With streaming services all the rage, some providers, like HBO Max, are also bringing to life shows of yesteryear, including a Gossip Girl reboot and The Boondocks.

As for Who’s the Boss, the sitcom followed the story of Tony Micelli, who was played by Danza, as he went from being a professional baseball player to moving up to Connecticut by way of New York with his daughter, Milano’s character, Samantha, to work as a housekeeper. At the time of its release, it was one of the first series to show a woman taking the lead while Danza’s character saw a role-reversal over the eight season program. Over its run, the show became highlight decorated, earning 40 award nominations, 10 of which coming from the Emmy Awards and five of those being Golden Globes. The show won twice, one at each of those events.

Also starring in the show was Katherine Helmond, who passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s disease in February 2019. Speaking to Deadline at the time of her passing, Danza said that “very few people could match her,” adding that she became an integral part of his life even after the show. Milano echoed a similar sentiment, calling her an “instrumental part” of her life and that she taught her how “to do anything for a laugh.”