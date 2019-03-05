Katherine Helmond, ‘Who’s the Boss’ Star, Dead at 89

Katherine Helmond, star of the iconic sitcom Who’s the Boss, has passed away at the age of 89.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the seven-time Emmy-nominated actress died at her Los Angles home on Feb. 23 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

In addition to her time as Mona Robinson on the classic ABC series, Helmond also appeared in shows like SOAP and Everybody Loves Raymond. She also co-starred in films such as Time Bandits, Brazil, and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, all of which were directed by Monty Python alum Terry Gilliam.

Following the news of her passing, many of Helmond’s fans and former co-stars have since taken to social media to memorialize her.

RIP, Katherine Helmond. SOAP ended with her character facing death, so when she turned up on BENSON, it was as a ghost-like figure only Benson could see. Good luck making it through this one dry-eyed: //t.co/Yi828rUOKY — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) March 1, 2019

“#RIP the wonderful Katherine Helmond,” one fan tweeted. “She turned to comedy after her characters were ‘battered and beaten,’ she noted. ‘My agent said, ‘I just can’t bear to see you knocked around on television any more. … We’re going to try for a sitcom.’ “

“Katherine Helmond has passed away. My beautiful, kind, funny, gracious, compassionate, rock. You were an instrumental part of my life. You taught me to hold my head above the marsh! You taught me to do anything for a laugh! What an example you were! Rest In Peace, Katherine,” her Who’s The Boss co-star Alyssa Milano wrote.

Katherine Helmond has passed away. My beautiful, kind, funny, gracious, compassionate, rock. You were an instrumental part of my life. You taught me to hold my head above the marsh! You taught me to do anything for a laugh! What an example you were! Rest In Peace, Katherine. pic.twitter.com/HNIH0Ty6MN — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 1, 2019

“#KatherineHelmond what a marvelous actor! Her work always sharp & smart! #Overboard as #GoldieHawn’s impossibly spoiled brat of a mother-who couldn’t help but love her? RIP may your costumes always glitter & the lighting always be good…” another fan commented.

“Oh RIP Katherine Helmond. Not just a crazy talented actor, but wonderfully funny and unique as well. Her work in Time Bandits and Brazil alone make her legendary,” film journalist Scott Weinberg added.

Helmond is survived by David Christian, her husband of 57 years. A private funeral for friends and family is reportedly being planned, but there is no word on whether or not a public memorial will be held.