'Who's the Boss': Latest Update on the Revival Series Revealed

An update on the Who's the Boss? revival has finally been given after quite a long wait. The ABC sitcom originally ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992. Starring Tony Danza, Judith Light, Alyssa Milano, Danny Pintauro, and Katherine Helmond, the series centered on former MLB athlete Tony Micelli raising his daughter Samantha in Fairfield, Connecticut. He works as a live-in housekeeper for an advertising executive. In 2019, Danza addressed Who's the Boss? reboot rumors, saying he wouldn't be opposed to it, but mentioned it would be hard to do it without the late Helmond.

The following year, it was announced that a Who's the Boss? revival was on the way, with Danza and Milano reprising their roles as the father-daughter duo. Nothing was known about the revival for two years, with the last bit of news coming in July 2022. It was revealed that the show would not be going to its predecessor's home at ABC, but instead Amazon Freevee.

Via TVLine, executive producer Mike Royce was the latest guest on THR's TV's Top 5 podcast. When asked about the status of the revival, Royce admitted he has "heard that we're gonna hear. That's been the case for a while. I'm assuming after the new year, at this point, we'll learn the fate of [the revival]. Everything is handed in, so we're just awaiting a decision."

Coincidentally, Danza was also recently a guest on The View for the 45th anniversary of Taxi, and while he wasn't too sure about the revival's future, he was pretty optimistic. "It's been up in the ether for so long," Danza shared. I'm hoping it happens now! At some point, you're like, 'Yeah, let's do it!,' so I'm just waiting to hear like everybody else."

With the strikes finally over, hopefully, the Who's the Boss? revival will get a move on. Details surrounding the plot of the new series are unknown, but Judith Light and Danny Pintauro were previously said to be potentially worked into the revival. No news is good news, and with three years having passed since the revival was initially announced, there's always the chance that it will be happening soon. Hopefully, Royce is right, and fans get actual news on Who's the Boss? in the new year. In the meantime, fans will just have to continue waiting and hoping that the show will happen and watch the original on Hulu.