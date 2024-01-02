Whoopi Goldberg Left Speechless on 'The View' After Learning NFL Star Is Her Cousin

Whoopi Goldberg is making new familial connections to kick off 2024! The View moderator was shocked to learn during Tuesday's episode of the ABC daytime show that she and former NFL star Tony Gonzalez are actually cousins. Goldberg was speechless to hear the results of a DNA test, presented during the show by Henry Louis Gates, Jr., the host of PBS' Finding Your Roots who works with genealogy experts on his show to help guests track down their long-lost ancestors.

Goldberg had previously worked with Gates on an earlier season of the show when it was called African American Lives, but more than a decade later, the historian revealed he had tracked down her relation to Gonzalez using more modern technology. "On the first series ... we didn't have the sophisticated tests that we now use for DNA at that time," Gates explained. "You all know about DNA cousins? You have a DNA cousin, dear ... Tony Gonzales is your DNA cousin."

Goldberg was shocked at the reveal, dropping her jaw as she asked, "That's my cousin?" The EGOT winner struggled to form her next words, but her The View co-hosts were quick to jump in with their thoughts about her relation to the former NFL tight end, who retired as a player in 2013 after 17 seasons. (Gonzalez now serves as a football analyst for Prime Video.)

"He is smoking!" Sunny Hostin interjected as Sara Haines teased, "Wow, I want to come over for your family dinner." Joy Behar added, "They could be kissing cousins," as Gates asked, "How's that for a Christmas present?" After the shock wore off, Goldberg was equally excited about her new relation, inviting Gonzalez to The View for an episode. "Cousin Tony, come see me here. We'd like to have you here at The View," she said. "Tony Gonzalez, come on!"

In addition to his new role as Goldberg's relative, Gonzalez, who is married to October Tobie, revealed on a November episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that he's got a whole new fan base thanks to Taylor Swift. "Men usually come up to me, occasionally a woman, but a 10-year-old girl, I was like, 'Oh, how cool' I'm getting so popular," the NFL analyst recalled of an airport encounter on Kelly Clarkson's show. "She goes, 'Hi, is your name Tony?' and I go 'Yes it is,' and she goes, 'Do you know Travis Kelce?'" The athlete continued, "I think it's great that Taylor has done this for the NFL. She's brought a whole new audience."