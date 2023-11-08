Whoopi Goldberg Emotionally Reunites With a Family From Her Childhood on 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg had an emotional moment on The View. Via Entertainment Weekly, the actress reunited with a family from her childhood during a recent episode of the talk show. As she took her seat at the Hot Topics table, a group of audience members cheered for her, and Goldberg shed tears. "My past is sitting in the front," she shared. "We grew up together. There's one of our mothers that took care of everybody."

Goldberg explained that the family lived in an apartment building that was across the street from where she lived in New York City. She also shared how the reunion almost didn't happen as communication from the family was difficult at one point. "[They] sent a letter, and I didn't get it for almost six months, and then, I finally got it," Goldberg noted. It's unknown how long it's been since the last time they saw each other, but it sounds like the reunion was emotional for everyone, and not just those involved.

Meanwhile, this season already has been a challenging one for the EGOT winner, so the reunion was much-needed. Whoopi Goldberg had to miss the season premiere of The View due to testing positive for COVID. Luckily, it didn't take her long to go back to work. It's a good thing, too, because who knows what could have happened if she wasn't able to reunite with the family that she grew up with. Those types of reunions are always emotional, and it just shows how much they meant to Goldberg when she was growing up. It sounds like they were all very close way back when, and even though it might have been a while since they saw each other or, at the very least, talked with one another, it's like no time has passed.

You never know what could happen on talk shows, live or not. Anything can happen, and the reunion proves that. Although The View may not have the best reputation, the series can still pull out some pretty great moments. Hopefully, Goldberg was able to have a more private reunion with the family once the cameras stopped rolling and was able to catch up with them. It's a good thing communication wasn't lost. It was definitely fate that it happened, and it all worked out in the end. Now, viewers will just have to wonder what the next emotional surprise will be.