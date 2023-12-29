Travis Kelce's Christmas Was the 'F-kin' Worst' Except for One Thing

Travis Kelce's Christmas was not the best, but it ended strong. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end talked about the holiday on the New Heights podcast and reflected on the team's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day. The team has now lost three of their last four games, which is rare for the defending Super Bowl champions.

"F—kin' the worst, I'm not gonna lie," Travis admitted, referencing the game. "I've had better," per Entertainment Tonight. Kelce went on to say things got better after the game. "But it ended well. It ended well with good Christmas cheer and good people," Kelce said. "That's always gonna save Christmas no matter if you lose to the Raiders or not."

Kelce spent the holiday with Taylor Swift and her family. The Swift family attended the game, and her brother, Austin dressed as Santa Claus and gave Kelce a VHS tape of the 1994 film Little Giants. Kelce's mother, Donna, was at the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants game to cheer his son and Kelce's brother, Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce.

In a previous episode of New Heights that debuted this week, Travis Kelce talked about his frustrations with the way he has played recently. "It's not just one guy. It's not just me playing like dog s—," Kelce said. "It's not just us not being able to get the run game going. It's not just us not being on the same page passing-wise. Everybody's in this f—king thing together. Everybody at some point isn't being accountable.

"Every single play is somebody not doing their job, and it's me ... it's everybody on the team. And whether that's prep, whether that's having the confidence and understanding of what the defense is in their coverages, their gaps in the run game, how we're picking up blitzes, how we're running routes versus certain coverages. All the above."

Despite the struggles the Chiefs have had, Kelce is having another strong season. In 14 games, the two-time Super Bowl champion tight end has caught 90 passes for 968 yards and five touchdowns. He's on his way to having his eighth consecutive 1,000-yard season and reaching the Pro Bowl for the ninth consecutive year.