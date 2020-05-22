'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire:' Dr. Phil Shades Donald Trump, but Fans Still Divided Over Appearance
Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw continued his run on Who Wants to be a Millionaire on Wednesday night. While his appearance on the socially distant game show continued to divide fans, he did manage to throw some shade in President Donald Trump's direction.
Near the end of his run in the hot seat, the Dr. Phil host was posed with a question about the name for a small piece of plastic that's given to president with the nuclear codes printed on it. While McGraw ruminated over the answer, as he was prone to do, he made a passing joke about the nuclear codes being printed on something the size of a credit card and then given to Trump. Specifically, how he'd leave something like that on the golf course.
Though it seems that McGraw wasn't many viewer's favorite contestant, an honor that appears to fall to Jane Fonda at the moment, his remark about the president definitely caused a few reactions from both sides of the political spectrum. Although, several were unified over their general frustration at McGraw's overall demeanor. Even though he walked away with $125,000 for his charity When Georgia Smiles.
The Trump shade that @DrPhil threw on Who Wants to be a Millionaire was was 🤭🤭 😂— Ericka Caufield (@erickajacklann) May 22, 2020
After watching @DrPhil on the #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire dump on trump. Dr Phil gained a ton more respect in my book.— Damien Kaufman (@DamienKaufman) May 22, 2020
What a suck up you are, Phil. Did you have to promise Jimmy you would trash @realDonaldTrump to get on the show?— Maureen Sullivan (@Sullivan_Maur) May 22, 2020
Dr. Phil just trashed @realDonaldTrump on the Millionaire show with the idiot Kimmel. I always thought he was above cheap political shots but he’s apparently judt another DNC lacky. I’ll never watch his show again.— Mike Saucier (@saucier12) May 22, 2020
I thought I didn't like Dr. Phil until the last question. He was funny & he is anti-trump. That gains him my respect!#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— Marni Dlin (@crittercottab) May 22, 2020
Dr. Phil McGraw is an argumentative dumdum. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— Chad Mosher (@ChadMosher) May 15, 2020
Everyone in the crew of #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire when Dr. Phil says he’s done.... pic.twitter.com/4kiQVWG7q1— Julie Rinozzi (@JulieRinozzi) May 22, 2020
DR. PHIL IS THE MOST INFURIATING PERSON TO EVER BE ON WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE. He is SO DUMB WHAT THE HELL #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— Susan (@czarinaolga) May 22, 2020
My new favorite thing about this celebrity run of #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire is Jimmy Kimmel’s thinly veiled contempt for Dr Phil.— QuarantIan (@alkalinian) May 15, 2020
When your lifeline throws shade at you. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire pic.twitter.com/1VYgR1HTAr— Phil Lemos (@Phil_Lemos) May 22, 2020
Kaitlin will win the million in half the time Dr. Phil took to answer that one question on how many states are below Ontario. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— a patel (@apate2325) May 22, 2020