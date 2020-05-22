'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire:' Dr. Phil Shades Donald Trump, but Fans Still Divided Over Appearance

Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw continued his run on Who Wants to be a Millionaire on Wednesday night. While his appearance on the socially distant game show continued to divide fans, he did manage to throw some shade in President Donald Trump's direction.

Near the end of his run in the hot seat, the Dr. Phil host was posed with a question about the name for a small piece of plastic that's given to president with the nuclear codes printed on it. While McGraw ruminated over the answer, as he was prone to do, he made a passing joke about the nuclear codes being printed on something the size of a credit card and then given to Trump. Specifically, how he'd leave something like that on the golf course.

Though it seems that McGraw wasn't many viewer's favorite contestant, an honor that appears to fall to Jane Fonda at the moment, his remark about the president definitely caused a few reactions from both sides of the political spectrum. Although, several were unified over their general frustration at McGraw's overall demeanor. Even though he walked away with $125,000 for his charity When Georgia Smiles.