'Who Wants to be a Millionaire?': Jane Fonda’s No-Nonsense Approach Earns Praise from Viewers
It was another eventful evening with America's most socially-distant game show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Wednesday's installment of the show's most recent iteration started with last week's contestant, Nikki Glaser, and was followed by Grace and Frankie's Jane Fonda and Black-ish star Anthony Anderson.
Glaser started off the hour, bringing in her $64,000 haul from last Wednesday's episode, which she got to keep after she accidentally gave the wrong "Final Answer." While she was only four questions away from earning $1 million for the charity Rescue the Birds, she tapped out at the $250,000 clue about gems. Next up was Fonda, who is playing or Fire Drill Fridays, her activist group that led a number of in-person demonstrations in favor of ecologically-minded legislation. She also wore a Fire Drill Friday shirt to help raise awareness of the cause.
Fonda ended up making her way through multiple questions but ended walking away from the $250,000 clue about the shared time zone between New York City and Lima Peru. She stressed to host Jimmy Kimmel that she was doing so for the good of her charity, which is still guaranteed her impressive $125,000 take.
Last up was Anderson, who was playing for his charity, The Anderson Family Foundation. He didn't have much time by the time he took the stage, but nonetheless started strong through to the $1,000 question and will hopefully carry the momentum into next week's installment. However, it was Fonda's relentless takedown of question-after-question that caused the show's audience to take notice.
Finally a contestant who doesn't annoyingly draw out every answer 👏🏼 Love #JaneFonda! #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire pic.twitter.com/afrIFuvdRd— Nolan (@nolank_nyc) April 23, 2020
Liking the pace of play for the first 5 questions with Jane Fonda in the hot seat on #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire . Didn't feel like it dragged on with too much conversation and jokes.— Nick Papageorgio (@mrpapageorg1o) April 23, 2020
Jane Fonda doesn’t mess around #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— Chris Alberti #StJudePlayLive (@Alberti2Chris) April 23, 2020
I think @Janefonda is rapidly becoming one of my favorite celebrities because of how quickly she’s answering on #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— MonkeyJoe (@monkeyjoe) April 23, 2020
Dang @Janefonda knows her STUFF. Slay ❤️ @MillionaireTV #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire #JaneFonda— Kelly Renae ♡ (@kellywashere101) April 23, 2020
.@Janefonda can’t be stopped! #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 23, 2020
@JaneFonda's killing it! Definitely a more entertaining game than the last one! Rooting for you!#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— Trevor Martin (@TKFTGuillotine) April 23, 2020
I got worried when the TV guide description indicated that 3 contestants would fit into tonight's hour that it meant that Jane Fonda would suck; instead, it actually meant that she would easily speed through the first 10 questions! She's a legend! #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— Siva Nagarajan (@maseeh4alum) April 23, 2020
Jane Fonda doesn’t mess around. I love it!! #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— 🤓 (@kket2602) April 23, 2020
Love the way Jane Fonda is CRUISING through these questions #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— Ex Tank Mechanic Mike (@MPSquared_) April 23, 2020
If any celeb was gonna win it all, I kinda wanted it to be Jane Fonda. But she still did fantastic and knew to walk away. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— 𝔄𝔫𝔡𝔯𝔢𝔴 ℭ𝔬𝔩𝔩𝔢𝔱 (@AndrewCollet) April 23, 2020
@Janefonda is walking away with $125,000 she made those questions look easy too #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— Chanel Cook (@ccookstar1218) April 23, 2020
Jane Fonda busted through those questions ready to get out of there with her money for her charity. Wasted no time. Sheesh. I’m surprised Jimmy didn’t make a comment about it lol. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— ❖Tanya❖ (@teawithtanyab) April 23, 2020