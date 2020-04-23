'Who Wants to be a Millionaire?': Jane Fonda’s No-Nonsense Approach Earns Praise from Viewers

It was another eventful evening with America's most socially-distant game show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Wednesday's installment of the show's most recent iteration started with last week's contestant, Nikki Glaser, and was followed by Grace and Frankie's Jane Fonda and Black-ish star Anthony Anderson.

Glaser started off the hour, bringing in her $64,000 haul from last Wednesday's episode, which she got to keep after she accidentally gave the wrong "Final Answer." While she was only four questions away from earning $1 million for the charity Rescue the Birds, she tapped out at the $250,000 clue about gems. Next up was Fonda, who is playing or Fire Drill Fridays, her activist group that led a number of in-person demonstrations in favor of ecologically-minded legislation. She also wore a Fire Drill Friday shirt to help raise awareness of the cause.

Fonda ended up making her way through multiple questions but ended walking away from the $250,000 clue about the shared time zone between New York City and Lima Peru. She stressed to host Jimmy Kimmel that she was doing so for the good of her charity, which is still guaranteed her impressive $125,000 take.

Last up was Anderson, who was playing for his charity, The Anderson Family Foundation. He didn't have much time by the time he took the stage, but nonetheless started strong through to the $1,000 question and will hopefully carry the momentum into next week's installment. However, it was Fonda's relentless takedown of question-after-question that caused the show's audience to take notice.