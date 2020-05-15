'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?': Dr. Phil’s Appearance Divides Viewers After Controversial Coronavirus Comments
It was a TV crossover on Thursday, so to speak, as daytime talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw sat down to play Who Wants to be a Millionaire? The socially-distanced game show started with Catherine O'Hara, carrying over from last week, with Brad Rutter at her side.
While O'Hara continued to play well, even after the record-setting Jeopardy! champ was no longer allowed to help, she ended up walking away at the $500,000 question. It still earned a quarter-million dollars for her charity, Upward Bound House, which helps homeless families in the Los Angeles area. Ever the performer, she even channeled her Schitt's Creek character while doing so. Up next came McGraw, who brought his usual balance of gravitas and good humor to the hot seat.
McGraw was playing for When Georgia Smiled, which helps people through domestic abuse situations, and brought another Jeopardy! champ, Pam Mueller, to help him along. However, the eponymous host of Dr. Phil seemed to sharply divide viewers, particularly after his recent controversial comments about coronavirus. While some seemed to enjoy his typical folksy approach, quite a few did not, and took to Twitter to voice their complaints.
That COVID denier doesn’t deserve this platform.— Peter Conley (@talkinaway) May 15, 2020
If Dr. Phil gets a question about coronavirus, he's screwed. 😬#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— Derek (@JukeboxHero717) May 15, 2020
Hey, remember when Dr. Phil went on Fox News & argued COVID-19 doesn’t warrant a shutdown, because the country doesn’t shutdown over car accidents?
Yeah. That. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— Christian Greco (@ChristGrec) May 15, 2020
I'm watching Dr Phil talk himself into a wrong answer after his expert has handed him the right answer on a topic he admits he's terrible at. This is painful.— Scott Ahearn (@scottahearnnet) May 15, 2020
Dr. Phil purposely taking a damn eternity to answer these questions on Millionaire just so he can stretch it out until next week is so annoying.— Alison Coe 🏴☠️🧶 (@PirateKnits) May 15, 2020
Does Dr. Phil do any of these? pic.twitter.com/3bQRbYaQVL— tom, streetcar enthusiast (@TheAllenCompany) May 15, 2020
Dr. Phil McGraw is an argumentative dumdum. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— Chad Mosher (@ChadMosher) May 15, 2020
So, for anyone watching #WWTBAMillionaire, is it obvious to anyone else that @jimmykimmel is not a fan of @DrPhil (fair, are any of us really fans of a fake doctor?) 🙄😐— Jennifer Taylor (@taurisjn) May 15, 2020
Dr. Phil is the worst Who Wants to be a Millionaire contestant.— Demeka (@Meka21) May 15, 2020
Dr. Phil's performance on Millionaire does not spark joy.— Spunargardonglarbob (quit the CBZ shit, CNC) (@GRANDDADWHATTHE) May 15, 2020
My new favorite thing about this celebrity run of #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire is Jimmy Kimmel’s thinly veiled contempt for Dr Phil.— QuarantIan (@alkalinian) May 15, 2020
Pam is so full of regret for ever agreeing to be Dr. Phil's teammate. She reasoned "whatever it's for charity, I'll do it", and I totally get it, but god damn.
Kimmel absolutely does not like Dr. Phil tho it's so god damn obvious and it's hilarious.— Azure - NSFR (@aguyuno) May 15, 2020