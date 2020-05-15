'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?': Dr. Phil’s Appearance Divides Viewers After Controversial Coronavirus Comments

It was a TV crossover on Thursday, so to speak, as daytime talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw sat down to play Who Wants to be a Millionaire? The socially-distanced game show started with Catherine O'Hara, carrying over from last week, with Brad Rutter at her side.

While O'Hara continued to play well, even after the record-setting Jeopardy! champ was no longer allowed to help, she ended up walking away at the $500,000 question. It still earned a quarter-million dollars for her charity, Upward Bound House, which helps homeless families in the Los Angeles area. Ever the performer, she even channeled her Schitt's Creek character while doing so. Up next came McGraw, who brought his usual balance of gravitas and good humor to the hot seat.

McGraw was playing for When Georgia Smiled, which helps people through domestic abuse situations, and brought another Jeopardy! champ, Pam Mueller, to help him along. However, the eponymous host of Dr. Phil seemed to sharply divide viewers, particularly after his recent controversial comments about coronavirus. While some seemed to enjoy his typical folksy approach, quite a few did not, and took to Twitter to voice their complaints.