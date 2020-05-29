'Who Wants to be a Millionaire': Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Fight Like an Old Married Couple, and Fans Can't Get Enough
Thursday night's episode of the recently-renewed, socially-distant game show Who Wants to be a Millionaire put Anderson Cooper straight into the hot seat. The longtime CNN anchor also brought Andy Cohen along as his expert to help him along to the million-dollar question, and their on-stage banter came as a delight to viewers.
Things started off with Lauren Lapkus, who had gotten up to $1,000 during last week's installment, and got all the way to the $500,000 mark on Thursday — a record for the game show's current iteration. It was a tense moment, thanks in part of an abrupt commercial break, but after clearing that milestone, she ended up walking away from the million-dollar question. However, the Jurassic World star still managed to raise a half-million for the Crohns & Colitis Foundation.
Following Lapkus' victory, Cooper and Cohen came out just over the episodes halfway point, and the rapport between the two was evident almost immediately. Particularly when the two started arguing over the $2,000 question regarding east coast states with multiple timezones. Things got particularly heated when Cohen suggested Cooper use one of his lifelines, which Cooper absolutely scoffed at. The show's audience, however, couldn't get enough.
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen together on Millionaire is one of the best things to ever happen on primetime TV.— Angela ♡ (@painfullies) May 29, 2020
I like Andy Cohen and Andy Cooper together. They have good chemistry (professional and friendship) #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— E___🤷🏽♀️ (@Ed_naaa) May 29, 2020
Andy and Anderson playfully going at it! #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— Brooke Parker (@gramfurn) May 29, 2020
Omg after that question @andersoncooper needs to rethink having @Andy as his expert 🤣🤣#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— Jasmine (@jASMINENICHOLEx) May 29, 2020
Watching the Andys on #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire @andersoncooper & @Andy together are the best friends ever! Trust your gut Anderson.— Paula Cain (@RealPaulaCain) May 29, 2020
To his credit, he knew. But Andy was shutting him down. @andersoncooper #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— Brian Fink 🎙 (@brianfink) May 29, 2020
I adore @AC360 and that is my final answer.#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire pic.twitter.com/kVabHY1aFp— Charlene Beverly (@CharleneWrites) May 29, 2020
I’ve never seen more arguments and tension at $2,000. Next week is going to be really good. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— BuzzerBlog (@buzzerblog) May 29, 2020
“The moon isn’t a planet.”— sabrina (@sabbbyw7) May 29, 2020
“Oh, right!” I love this duo @Andy @andersoncooper #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire
My mom is loving the fact that Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are on #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire right now.— Gabby Carr (@gabbyc2010) May 29, 2020
What a great night. Can @andersoncooper win the million next time? #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— Paul Duarte (@sp84fanatic) May 29, 2020
@andersoncooper U killed it on @MillionaireTV tonight with Andy Cohen. U guys r an unstoppable duo. Can't wait for next week. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire— Alex Donovan (@AlexDonovan13) May 29, 2020
Don’t worry @Andy, it isn’t over yet! Watch him and @andersoncooper continue next week on #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire! pic.twitter.com/oi4Q92LTIv— Millionaire TV (@MillionaireTV) May 29, 2020