'Who Wants to be a Millionaire': Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Fight Like an Old Married Couple, and Fans Can't Get Enough

Thursday night's episode of the recently-renewed, socially-distant game show Who Wants to be a Millionaire put Anderson Cooper straight into the hot seat. The longtime CNN anchor also brought Andy Cohen along as his expert to help him along to the million-dollar question, and their on-stage banter came as a delight to viewers.

Things started off with Lauren Lapkus, who had gotten up to $1,000 during last week's installment, and got all the way to the $500,000 mark on Thursday — a record for the game show's current iteration. It was a tense moment, thanks in part of an abrupt commercial break, but after clearing that milestone, she ended up walking away from the million-dollar question. However, the Jurassic World star still managed to raise a half-million for the Crohns & Colitis Foundation.

Following Lapkus' victory, Cooper and Cohen came out just over the episodes halfway point, and the rapport between the two was evident almost immediately. Particularly when the two started arguing over the $2,000 question regarding east coast states with multiple timezones. Things got particularly heated when Cohen suggested Cooper use one of his lifelines, which Cooper absolutely scoffed at. The show's audience, however, couldn't get enough.