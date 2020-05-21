ABC Renewals 2020: Every Show the Network Is Bringing Back
To say it's been an interesting few weeks for TV would be an understatement. After the coronavirus pandemic was declared a national emergency back on March 13, countless productions were forced to abruptly shutter out of safety precautions. This led to unresolved cliffhangers, abridged seasons and animators brought in to help fill the gaps.
Still, as some productions are planning on slowly starting back up again while taking all the necessary safety precautions, networks have started looking to the future. This includes ABC, which has renewed a total of 13 shows on Thursday, according to Variety. While there were a number of cancellations, the network will the return of sitcoms, dramas, reality competitions and everything in-between. ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke told the outlet that "these shows will build on the strategy that has made us number one this season — bringing people together, creating cultural moments, and making content that entertains and inspires across generations and demographics."
However, given the changing circumstances, it's unclear when exactly these episodes will start reaching the airwaves. However, it's something to look forward to as viewers have continued mining the depths of their respective streaming subscriptions. Nonetheless, here's a look at what's to come on ABC.
'The Conners'
Finally something to cheer about... #TheConners are coming back for season 3! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/BspK0oUc5r— The Conners (@TheConnersABC) May 21, 2020
The spinoff of the Roseanne revival pulled off an ambitious second season, and will be coming back for a third. So, viewers will be able to find out if Dan (John Goodman) is able to keep the Conner family home.
'The Bachelor'
Are you ready for more?! #TheBachelor is returning for Season 25!! 🌹❤️ pic.twitter.com/8CNJHFwn5K— The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) May 21, 2020
The reality dating competition will be back to pass out roses for its impressive 25th season.
'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'
The game show that encourages responsible social distancing will be returning. The latest iteration of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? was taken over by host Jimmy Kimmel, who's entertained a number of celebrity contestants who play for the charities of their choice.
'Dancing with the Stars'
We're dancing with joy at the news that #DWTS will officially be back for a new season! pic.twitter.com/Vg3v8sdbR4— Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) May 21, 2020
First premiering back in 2015, Dancing with the Stars will continue to teach celebrities how to shimmy into Season 29.
'The Goldbergs'
Excited for another year with our schmoos! #TheGoldbergs will be back for a new season! pic.twitter.com/aPEiTAUGQ6— The Goldbergs (@TheGoldbergsABC) May 21, 2020
The '80s-set sitcom The Goldbergs will be back for more Reagan-era antics with Season 8.
'Black-ish'
Season 7, here we come! 🎉 That’s right, the Johnsons are coming back! #blackish pic.twitter.com/CU9yaAvqNO— black-ish (@blackishabc) May 21, 2020
The family sitcom Black-ish will return for more humor spliced with cutting social commentary with Season 7.
'Mixed-ish'
Yay us! #mixedish has been renewed for a second season! pic.twitter.com/SeLWnCeyKy— mixed-ish (@mixedishabc) May 21, 2020
Similarly, it's spinoff show Mixed-ish will also be back for a Season 2.
'A Million Little Things'
We’re so excited to join our Millionaires for another season of life, family, friendship and above all else, love. #AMillionLittleThings pic.twitter.com/7AkLzw2oNp— A Million Little Things (@AMillionABC) May 21, 2020
The drama series A Million Little Things will be back to examine what friendship, life and loss all mean for Season 3.
'American Housewife'
That's right! The Ottos are coming back for another season of #AmericanHousewife! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/5kVm6PSKfF— American Housewife (@AmericanWifeABC) May 21, 2020
The anti-Real Housewives sitcom, American Housewives, will continue to the story of the Otto family and their Connecticut-based hijinks for Season 5.
'Stumptown'
Time to celebrate because #Stumptown is returning for Season 2!! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/yPF9U083ax— Stumptown (@StumptownABC) May 21, 2020
Cobie Smulders will be back as the marine-turned-private investigator Dex Parios when the crime drama Stumptown comes back for its second season.
'The Rookie'
Get excited! #TheRookie is returning for an action-packed Season 3!! 🚓👊 pic.twitter.com/LP2uoeRvaa— The Rookie (@therookie) May 21, 2020
The police procedural with a funny bone was renewed for a second season, putting The Rookie safely into its sophomore year.
'Shark Tank'
#SharkTank is officially coming back for season 12! 👏 Get those pitches ready 🦈 pic.twitter.com/GPcvh5XAcf— Shark Tank (@ABCSharkTank) May 21, 2020
Shark Tank, which features would-be inventors pitching their products to a panel of uber-wealthy investors, will continue its feeding frenzy with Season 12.
'20/20'
First premiering back in 1978, the news program 20/20 will continue diving into true-crime tales into the year that also bears its name.