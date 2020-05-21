ABC Renewals 2020: Every Show the Network Is Bringing Back

To say it's been an interesting few weeks for TV would be an understatement. After the coronavirus pandemic was declared a national emergency back on March 13, countless productions were forced to abruptly shutter out of safety precautions. This led to unresolved cliffhangers, abridged seasons and animators brought in to help fill the gaps.

Still, as some productions are planning on slowly starting back up again while taking all the necessary safety precautions, networks have started looking to the future. This includes ABC, which has renewed a total of 13 shows on Thursday, according to Variety. While there were a number of cancellations, the network will the return of sitcoms, dramas, reality competitions and everything in-between. ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke told the outlet that "these shows will build on the strategy that has made us number one this season — bringing people together, creating cultural moments, and making content that entertains and inspires across generations and demographics."

However, given the changing circumstances, it's unclear when exactly these episodes will start reaching the airwaves. However, it's something to look forward to as viewers have continued mining the depths of their respective streaming subscriptions. Nonetheless, here's a look at what's to come on ABC.