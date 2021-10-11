Who Is Cupcake in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6?

The Masked Singer introduced fans to a new group of competitors during the Sept. 29 episode, including one of their sweetest yet, the Cupcake. The Group B competitor joined the competition and immediately left her mark. But, who is the Cupcake? Read on to find out all of Cupcake’s clues so far. Additionally, in case you missed the action live, you can check out FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Season 6, Episode 3 – “Group B Premiere”

Cupcake’s clue package began in a diner. She explained that she’s “used to sharing the spotlight” and that it’s been some time since they were a solo artist. As Cupcake shared their backstory, a large bottle of whiskey appeared on the counter. Cupcake was helped across the floor, as there was a sign that indicated the floor was wet. They explained that she wanted to come onto The Masked Singer because a friend of theirs recently got “some news about their health” and they’re doing this partly to cheer them up. The clue package also contained a compass that was pointing North.

Cupcake’s performance of “Heatwave” by Martha Reeves & The Vandellas threw the judges off a bit because of their deep vocals. Interestingly enough, after their performance, they mentioned that they were supposed to be there with some other “sweet things,” but that they’re all alone now. The judges’ guesses ran the gamut, with Jenny McCarthy suggesting RuPaul, which Robin Thicke agreed with. Nicole Scherzinger got “legend vibes” and said that it could be Roberta Flack. But, Scherzinger also guessed Leslie Jones. Ken Jeong guessed another legend with Tina Turner.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.