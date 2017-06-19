‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Catching Serious Heat For Photo Allegedly Depicting Slaves

The folks at Wheel of Fortune may want to slow their roll, as the show is catching some serious heat for an image featured in one of their recent episodes.

During the show’s ‘Souther Charm Week’, Pat Sajak and Vanna White are seen talking in front of a backdrop depicting a southern plantation-style home. However, as people have started to notice, the backdrop seems to depict slaves out in front of the house.

A user posted a video to Twitter, zooming in on the image behind the Wheel of Fortune host. Just in front of the front doors, two African-American women are seen, and they are wearing slave-era clothing.

According to Fox News & Page Six, the game show’s executive producer vowed that the image will not be used in reruns of the episode.

Someone please tell me why @WheelofFortune has slaves in their “Southern Charm Week” images? pic.twitter.com/IPCFo9wh1b — Joshua Itiola (@joshitiola) June 16, 2017

The image was apparently taken by producers during a on-location shoot of the Oak Alley Plantation in Vacherie, LA in 2005. A spokesperson for the Plantation said that no one was depicting a slave in the image, but that they hire people of all races to give tours, and the guides wear period clothing.

‘Southern Charm Week’ originally aired back in March, but a reruns occur fairly often.

