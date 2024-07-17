'Wheel of Fortune': Ryan Seacrest Shares Video From First Day of Filming as Host

Ryan Seacrest is giving Wheel of Fortune fans a behind-the-scenes look at his first day of filming. Taking over hosting the beloved game show after Pat Sajak closed out his four decades as host in June, Seacrest admitted he was "spinning with excitement" after his first day.

"My heart's pounding," Seacrest said in a video posted on Instagram, gushing, "I'm so excited." He added, "You know, I could not sleep last night, I was so excited. I slept OK, but still very excited for the alarm to go off."

Between introducing himself to his new co-workers and getting familiar with the set, the veteran TV presenter's enthusiasm was palpable. Seeing the iconic wheel inside the studio, Seacrest joked it was "smaller than you think," as he said some people may find him. The new host closed out the video of his first day on set with a joyful skip through the lot.

In June, Seacrest penned a note on social media congratulating Sajak for being the "standard for hosts everywhere" during his time hosting Wheel of Fortune from 1981 to 2024. "Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune!" Seacrest wrote alongside a photo of himself, Sajak, and Vanna White.

"Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades," he continued. "Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you've created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You've set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!"

(Photo: Vanna White and Pat Sajak - Eric McCandless/ ABC)

That same night, Sajak said goodbye to Wheel of Fortune after more than 40 years. "I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go. And I want to start with all of you watching out there," Sajak said during his final episode of the show. "It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes, night after night, year after year, decade after decade. And I always felt that the privilege came with the responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues. No politics. Nothing embarrassing, I hope. Just a game. But gradually it became more than that."

"A place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors, and entire generations," he continued, adding, "What an honor to play even a small part in all of that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives."