Ryan Seacrest Speaks Out as Pat Sajak Exits 'Wheel of Fortune'

Ryan Seacrest is honoring Pat Sajak after his final time hosting Wheel of Fortune. The future host penned a touching message to the retiring host after he wrapped up 41 years telling folks to spin the wheel.

"Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades," Seacrest wrote. "Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you've created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You've set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!"

Despite the last line being something a boss tells you when you've been fired, Seacrest means well. Not to mention Sajak had one of the better bow outs in television game shows, probably right behind Bob Barker. During his final episode, Sajak thanked viewers and honored his longtime co-host, Vanna White.

"Like me, she takes the show very seriously, but not herself," he said. "I shudder to think what these 40-plus years might have been like had they brought someone in all full of themselves, playing the prima donna role," he said. "Vanna is as sweet and unassuming as she seems. We've seen a lot of changes in each other's lives over the years, but we've always been there for each other."

Seacrest officially debuts as the new Wheel of Fortune host in the fall, avoiding the pitfalls of the long search for a Jeopardy! host at the other half of the hour. He's got a lot of excitement for the hosting gig, as he told PEOPLE last year when he nabbed the job.

"I have so much adrenaline rushing through my body," Seacrest said. "Excitement is the word because it's such a phenomenal show. I grew up watching the show, and I can't wait to take over after the legendary Pat Sajak."