'Wheel of Fortune' Stars Vanna White and Pat Sajak Welcome Ryan Seacrest in New Promo

After Pat Sajak officially retired from Wheel of Fortune, he and Vanna White are welcoming Ryan Seacrest to the family. It was announced not long after Sajak revealed he was retiring that Seacrest would be taking over. The series will mark Seacrest's latest hosting gig, following American Idol, E! News, Live! with Kelly and Ryan, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, his own radio show, and more.

In a new promo posted by Wheel of Fortune, Sajak and White prepared Seacrest for the beginning of his new life. The iconic duo showed Seacrest the stage, and Sajak told him he will really love meeting the players and getting to know the audience at home, who will love him, White said. Seacrest praised the two, noting how they make it look so easy. Sajak then said he won't find a better job or a better co-host, further proving how close he and White are and will remain for years to come.

Sajak's final episode was filmed back in April, but aired on June 7. Wheel of Fortune fans were emotional over his exit, as he hosted the beloved game show for over 40 years. While Sajak's announcement last year was a shocker, there were rumors in the past that suggested he would be stepping down soon. The show is going to look a whole lot different this fall, and it will take some time to get used to. However, it will be entertaining to see how Seacrest does. Even though no one will be able to replace Sajak.

After Pat Sajak's final episode aired, Ryan Seacrest honored the host on his Instagram, writing, "Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades. Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you've created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You've set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!"

A premiere date for the new episodes post-Sajak has yet to be announced, but that will likely come later this summer. While he will no longer be hosting Wheel of Fortune, fans can still look forward to plenty of reruns, and it will be like he never even left. There just won't be new episodes with him later this year. It wouldn't be surprising if he made occasional stops by the studio, but soon, it will just be Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune.