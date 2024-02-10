Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White Kick off 'Wheel of Fortune' Partnership in Hawaii

Ryan Seacrest has jumped right into his new role as the Wheel of Fortune host. He has been filming promos in Hawaii for the upcoming season of the show and has even gone diving in the ocean.

TMZ has captured pictures of Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White on Waikiki Beach on the island of Oahu, where they are currently shooting the Hawaii episodes for the upcoming Season 42 of the show.

In one take of the footage, White and Seacrest are talking to the camera as they stand in ankle-deep water, and then Seacrest dives under the waves with full snorkel gear on.

During a shoot at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, Seacrest wore flip-flops and a Hawaiian shirt as he posed for promos. According to the outlet's sources, the two had a great amount of chemistry between them and seemed to be enjoying themselves between takes. They were also happily taking selfies with fans during the shoot.

Taking over Wheel of Fortune hosting duties from Pat Sajak, Seacrest told E! News he was excited to work alongside longtime co-host White. "Of course, being next to Vanna, she's a legend. She's an icon," Ryan told E! News in December. "We spent a little shooting some promos for next season, and she's just so down to earth. She's exactly what you would expect."

The Live with Kelly and Ryan alum is still marveling at his new position. "It's just so exciting to think about being on that set," he noted. "I've watched the show for so many decades. I'm a fan of the show, and the game is the star."

White also confirmed that Ryan is eager to join the prestigious game show in June when the 48-year-old was announced as the show's new host, and shared details of their conversation after he was announced.

"He was just so kind. And he goes, 'No one's ever gonna replace Pat, I'm not trying to replace Pat,'" she told to E! News in October. "I'm just thrilled to be able to work with you and I'll do whatever it takes. Please teach me whatever I need to know.' So that was really nice."

