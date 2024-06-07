Vanna White Fights Tears During 'Wheel of Fortune' Farewell Speech to Pat Sajak

Vanna White, Pat Sajak's long-time co-host on Wheel of Fortune, has shared a poignant farewell as his final episode approaches on June 7. In a YouTube video released ahead of the landmark episode, White attempted to sum up the 41-year journey. "I can't believe that tomorrow is our last show together," White began. "I don't know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I'm going to try."

Sajak, who has been the face of the show since 1981, announced his retirement in June 2023 after a 41-season run. White, who joined the show in 1982, has been his steadfast companion, together gracing over 8,000 episodes. Their on-screen chemistry and off-screen friendship have been at the heart of the show's enduring success.

During the farewell clip, White reminisced about her journey with Sajak. "When I first started, I was so green," she confessed, as vintage clips of the duo played in the background. She credited Sajak for her growth, stating, "You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am, you really did."

Their bond, however, transcended the glitz and glamour of the television studio. White shared, "As the years have gone by, we've grown up on television, but we've also shared so much more behind the scenes. And as much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite."

A touching photo montage showcased the intertwined lives of their families. White's children, Nikko and Gigi Santo Pietro, and Sajak's children with wife Lesly Brown, Patrick Michael James, and Maggie, have grown up together, sharing their experiences.

"We've watched our children grow up together. We've traveled all over the world. We've eaten hundreds of meals together. We've laughed. We've cried. We've celebrated," White said. "Oh, gosh. What an incredible and unforgettable journey we've had. And I've enjoyed every minute of it with you."

Rather than saying goodbye to a coworker, it was saying goodbye to a friend. "As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you'll still be close by. You're like a brother to me, and I consider you a true lifelong friend, who I will always adore. I love you, Pat," White concluded, blowing a kiss before sharing a final, heartfelt embrace with Sajak on stage.

Sajak, in a September 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, had hinted at his impending departure. "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," he said, reflecting on the show's legacy. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

Post-Wheel of Fortune, Sajak isn't retiring completely. The 77-year-old is set to star in a new rendition of "Prescription: Murder" at Honolulu's Hawaii Theatre from July 31 to Aug. 10, 2025, opposite Joe Moore. Meanwhile, the wheel keeps turning. Ryan Seacrest, of "American Idol" fame, will take over Sajak's hosting duties. White, too, has extended her contract, remaining as the show's hostess through the 2025-2026 season.