'Wheel of Fortune': Rumors About Pat Sajak Quitting or Retiring Debunked

There have been whispers that Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is considering quitting or retiring from the iconic game show, but those rumors have now been debunked. Gossip Cop recently issued a sweeping clarification of various rumors that have popped up over the past few months. The outlet essentially explains that there is no concrete evidence for these rumors. They also cite Sajak's contract, which does not expire until 2022, as a reason for why he is likely not retiring yet.

Detailing the rumors, Gossip Cop pointed to an OK! story from May, in which it was claimed that Sajak was ready to hang up his hat and walk away from the show. "He’s not a quitter by any means, but it’s not lost on him that he has plenty of other opportunities outside of the game show," an insider said at the time. In a separate Globe story, another alleged Wheel of Fortune source stated that Sajak was considering quitting over some recent public missteps, "Pat wants to stay but he wants protection from the bosses and better editing of the show, so he doesn’t come off as a jerk," the source said.

Earlier this year, Gossip Cop also squashed rumors that Sajak was "facing the ax" after mocking a contestant. The outlet could find no valid indication that Sajak was ever in danger of losing his job over the incident. The rumors of Sajak being fired from the show came after he mocked a contestant who speaks with a lisp.

The contestant, Chris Brimble, introduced himself and stated that he works as a tech salesman, revealing the lisp as he spoke. Sajak replied to Brimble by saying, "I thee," rather than, "I see," which has struck many as a cruel and ridiculing response. Following the incident, many viewers began to call for Sajak to resign or be fired, but it appears that neither is happening at this time.

A source spoke with In Touch about the situation and stated how "Pat appears to have made a bad mistake," and alleges he probably feels terrible. "Whether he will have to take a break or quit, that will be up to him and the show," the source said. "Considering this isn't the first time he’s been burned for teasing contestants, he will have to be more careful and respectful moving forward."