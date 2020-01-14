‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Returning Tonight After Surgery Recovery

Months after he was forced to take a step back from Wheel of Fortune because of a medical emergency, Pat Sajak resumed his role as the show’s host on the Jan. 13 episode. His return marks the end of Vanna White‘s guest stint as host of the program.

Sajak made a seamless transition back into hosting duties on the Monday episode. At the top of the show, he was even given a standing ovation by the audience as he made his way onto the stage alongside White.

Sajak’s return on the Jan. 13 episode marks the official end of his time away (even though he made a brief appearance back on the show in December, due to the filming schedule). His return also means that there will no longer be a need for someone to fill in for White as the letter-turner. In addition to some of your Disney favorites taking on the letter-turning gig, Sajak’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, also tried her hand at White’s role.

In November, the official Wheel of Fortune Twitter detailed that a taping of the show had been canceled because Sajak had to undergo emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine.

“Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine,” they detailed. “He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host.”

Sajak opened up about the scary medical emergency in late December during an appearance on Good Morning America, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“My blood pressure had fallen dramatically. They had to wait till it lifted a bit so they could do the surgery,” he said, describing how the situation unfolded. “My wife and our daughter was with me, and they were, you know, they didn’t know. I mean, you go in and they don’t know if I’m coming out.”

“You couldn’t do anything. I was in [a] fetal position, lying on the bed,” he continued. “They try to give you various drugs for the pain. And none of it — none — was working. And then they gave me something, I couldn’t even tell you the name of it, but suddenly, I wasn’t thinking about the pain. I just had these beautiful pastels and lovely faces coming out of it.”

Despite what sounds like a stressful situation, Sajak noted that his surgery was “completely successful” and that he didn’t have to make any major life changes following it.