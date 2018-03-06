Wendy Williams Reveals When She Will Return to TV Following Health Hiatus

Wendy Williams is almost ready to get back to work.

The talk show host, 53, announced that she will return to The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, March 19, following a nearly-month-long hiatus in order to focus on her health, PEOPLE reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During a live broadcast of her self-titled show on Feb. 21, Williams announced that she would be taking three weeks off to treat Graves disease in addition to hyperthyroidism. Graves’ disease is an immune system disorder that causes hypothyroidism, the overproduction of thyroid hormones. Other symptoms of the disease may include heat sensitivity, hand or finger tremors and weight loss, despite keeping up normal eating habits.

“My doctor has prescribed — are you ready? — three weeks of vacation,” she told viewers after detailing her symptoms, which include difficulty sleeping and irritability. “I was pissed. Encore performances, really?”

Williams’ announcement and health update came just one week after she was forced to cancel tapings for her show and take three days off as she battled “flu-ish” symptoms.

“I guess when you don’t take a sick day EVER in over 25 years the ground is supposed to shake! [Laugh out loud].” Williams wrote in a note posted to her Instagram.

The host previously had a health scare on her live television program in October, when she lost balance, looked unwell and fainted during her Halloween episode, all while elaborately dressed as the Statue of Liberty. Williams explained that she was dehydrated and overheated in her costume.

While repeats of The Wendy Williams Show have been playing since her leave, Williams announced that next week, actor Jerry O’Connell will fill in for her as her first-ever guest host.

“Jerry has been such a good friend to me and to the show,” Williams said in a statement. “We’re happy to welcome him as a guest host while I’m out getting much needed rest. Can’t wait to get back in my purple chair!”