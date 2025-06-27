‘We’ll See’: ‘Supernatural’ Alum Jensen Ackles Reveals Chances of a Revival

Could Supernatural be making a comeback?

The CW drama came to an end in November 2020 after 15 seasons and was the network’s longest-running scripted series.

Supernatural briefly came back in the form of prequel series The Winchesters starring Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly in 2022. The series, set in an alternate universe within the same multiverse of Supernatural and narrated by original star Jensen Ackles, ran for just one season, coming to an end in March 2023 after 13 episodes. The series failed to find a new home, but the parent series still remains a favorite among fans. Even though it hasn’t even been five years yet since it ended, is there a chance that a revival could happen in the future?

(Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

“It’s always hanging out there,” Ackles told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show when asked about a reboot. “I think there’s a reason we did it for 15 years. We enjoyed it. We enjoyed each other. We enjoyed the story. We enjoyed the characters. It was hard to hang it up. But I don’t know that we ever hang it up in Supernatural. So… we’ll see.”

It’s not so surprising that Supernatural is still on the cast’s mind, as they’re frequently on the convention circuit. Whether or not a reboot or revival will ever happen in the future is unknown, but it sounds like Ackles would be down for it. That being said, if a continuation of Supernatural were to happen, that might be hard considering his character, Dean Winchester, died at the hands of a rebar to the back in the series finale. However, he did manage to return for The Winchesters, so who knows what could happen.

At the very least, fans will be able to look forward to Jensen Ackles reuniting with Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins on screen very soon. The latter two will be joining Ackles in the fifth and final season of The Boys on Prime Video. Although their roles have not been revealed, and it’s unknown in what capacity they will be appearing in, it will be exciting to see the three of them together again on-screen.

Supernatural continues to live on thanks to streaming. All 15 seasons are streaming on Netflix, while The Winchesters is streaming on Max.