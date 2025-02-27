‘The Boys’ Sets ‘Supernatural’ Reunion for Final Season

A Supernatural reunion is coming to the fifth and final season of The Boys. The raunchy superhero drama and its Gen V spinoff, created by SPN creator Eric Kripke, has seen a handful of stars from The CW series, including Jim Beaver, Rob Benedict, Alexander Calvert, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Jensen Ackles. Ackles is set to return for Season 5 as Soldier Boy in a series regular capacity, and he will be joined by former co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins.

In a video posted by The Boys’ official Instagram page, Ackles told his on-screen brother they had some work to do again. Padalecki said he would tell Collins while standing right next to the Winchesters’ famed 1967 Chevy Impala, Baby. While Collins was on board, he wasn’t quite sure what he was agreeing to, and then the video immediately cut to The Boys logo. “Season 5 just got a bit more supernatural,” the caption reads.

As of now, Padalecki and Collins’ roles are being kept under wraps. Assuming they will be the complete opposite of Sam Winchester and Castiel, then there will be a lot to look forward to. This has long been in the works, as Kripke told TV Insider last year in regards to having Padalecki on the show, “No, it’ll be whatever’s right for story. I mean, look, I definitely want to get Jared in there.”

“I feel like that would be one I would love to do,” he continued. “Like I’ve said, I’m completing my game of Supernatural Pokémon. But the truth is, I just like working with people that I like, and Supernatural just happens to be chockful of people that have remained dear friends of mine. And if I had to choose between someone I didn’t know and a good friend and they’re both talented, I’ll pick the person I know and love every time. So part of it is just I like working with family.”

Assuming the trio will be in the same scenes, this will be the first time that they will be sharing the screen together since 2020, just before Supernatural ended. Of course, they frequently see each other still at fan conventions. There was also at one point where they each had a project on The CW after SPN ended: Padalecki with Walker, Ackles with The Winchesters, and Collins with Gotham Knights, and they reunited at The CW Upfronts. But it will be fun to see what Padalecki and Collins bring to The Boys, because the series will certainly be going big for the fifth and final season, coming soon to Prime Video. All 15 seasons of Supernatural are streaming on Netflix.