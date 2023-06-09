'Winchesters' Fans Devastated After Show Fails to Find New Home

Supernatural fans are once again in mourning over The Winchesters, and this time it's because the series is officially dead. It was recently reported that the Supernatural prequel was unable to find a home after its initial cancellation last month, meaning that the story of John Winchester and Mary Campbell is actually done. Fans took to social media to share in the gloom, and everyone is feeling miserable about it. There was hope that the show could find new life on Max since that's where it's currently streaming, or possibly Prime Video since producer Jensen Ackles has a deal with the streamer. Alas, nothing worked out, and everyone is sharing their thoughts on the tragic news.

A Life Without 'The Winchesters' is Hard I'm already missing #TheWinchesters 😭 — tinkerbellWinchester Purcon8 baby ! (@DemonChloe) June 6, 2023 One fan shared, "I will miss [The Winchesters]. I loved it! A really good show." Another fan vocalized, "I guess it really is the end of the road for The Winchesters as Star Jensen Ackles said it's over. I for one will miss seeing some form of Supernatural on my tv screen [crying face emoji]." prevnext

Fans are Still Wanting Season 2 Save the winchesters I demand a season 2 — faronhall (@faronhall1) June 8, 2023 "We could get so much more about this if season 2 of the Winchesters found a home. I'm just so sad about it," one fan said. "Nothing ever stays dead. Beyond grateful for [The Winchesters] S1 and returning to the spn universe. Thank you to the cast and crew for an amazing season. You'll always be part of the [SPN Family] [heart hands emoji] I hope down the road we find our way back, I'll be waiting," another shared. prevnext

Some 'The Winchesters' Fans Still aren't Giving up Never giving up on the winchesters, shit had too much potential to just die. I may be delusional but its a goddamn passion project by Jensen ankles and Danneel, I dont think they’ll just let this thing truly die, just wait for a more opportune moment or something — Ash Blueeeee (@Ash_Blue_Sky) June 6, 2023 One fan wrote, "The Winchesters I know in my heart will be back. [red heart emoji x2, folded hands emoji]." Another expressed, "what i would give to have the winchesters be picked up by a new company and continued exactly as planned." prevnext

Even Jensen Ackles is Emotional Over the Cancellation To all of you who watched, followed, and supported this story, THANK YOU. And to all those who brought this show to life…I couldn’t be more proud of what we all did together. But as they say…timing is everything. With a massive Network shift coupled with an industry… pic.twitter.com/qqDD9WC0KA — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) June 3, 2023 "I'm sad to see that The Winchesters won't be getting a second season," one fan stated. "It's like saying goodbye all over again…BUT nothing ever stays dead. Also excited to see where everyone goes and new projects they do! I know one day Dean will come back [sparkles emoji, heart hands emoji, sparks emoji]." prevnext