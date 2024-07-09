Jared Padalecki Talks Hopes for 'Supernatural' Revival, Reveals Big Format Change He'd Want

Jared Padalecki, known for playing Sam Winchester in the long-running series Supernatural, has recently expressed his enthusiasm for a potential revival of the cult hit show. In an interview on Tommy DiDario's I've Never Said This Before podcast, Padalecki shared his vision for a potential return to the Supernatural universe, suggesting a significant format change from the original series.

The actor, who spent 15 seasons portraying Sam, made it clear that while he's eager to revisit the character, he's not interested in committing to another lengthy run. Instead, Padalecki proposed a limited series format, similar to the Gilmore Girls revival. He stated, per Comicbook, "I don't want to do another 15 years of Supernatural. I don't want to do another 5 years of Supernatural, I am dying to do a reboot of Supernatural akin to the Gilmore Girls reboot. Here are four one-and-a-half-hour episodes. We'll shoot it in three months."

Padalecki's comments come at a time of significant change for The CW, the network that was home to Supernatural for its entire run. The network, once known for its teen-oriented programming including franchises like Gossip Girl, The Vampire Diaries, and the Arrowverse, has undergone a dramatic shift in focus. Under new ownership by Nexstar, The CW has moved away from its traditional demographic, embracing sports content and purchased programming.

This shift has led to the cancellation of many long-running series, including Padalecki's post-Supernatural project, Walker. The actor has been vocal about his disappointment with the network's new direction, describing the current iteration of The CW as a "cheap content factory."

Despite these changes, fans' appetite for more Supernatural content remains strong. Padalecki and his co-star Jensen Ackles have both expressed interest in revisiting their roles as the Winchester brothers. Padalecki mentioned that they had discussed the possibility of a revival back in 2020, saying they'd "love to revisit these characters, this world" after a five-year break—a timeline that aligns with the upcoming year.

The idea of a Supernatural revival isn't new to the franchise. Ackles and his wife Danneel previously attempted to expand the Supernatural universe with The Winchesters, a prequel series that was canceled after just one season. The cancellation came amidst the broader changes at The CW and the challenges posed by the writers' strike, which made it difficult to find a new home for the show.

As for the future, both Padalecki and Ackles seem to be gravitating towards projects associated with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke. Ackles has already joined the cast of Kripke's hit series The Boys as the character Soldier Boy, and there are rumors that Padalecki may follow suit.

While fans eagerly await any news of a potential Supernatural revival, Padalecki's comments offer hope that Sam and Dean Winchester may return to screens in some capacity. The actor's enthusiasm was clear, as he concluded, "I think Jensen [Ackles] and I both said in 2020, 'We'd love to revisit these characters, this world. Give us five years.' Which is next year. And I see him often. And we talk often. I think he and I are both really eager to do it. I'm certain I'll put the flannel on again and play Sam Winchester." If it materializes, the potential revival would not only satisfy long-time fans but also introduce the Winchester brothers to a new generation of viewers.