'Welcome to Derry': Bill Skarsgård Led 'It' Prequel Series Adds 10 New Cast Members

It's time to float for several new faces as the Welcome to Derry cast continues to grow. This week, HBO added 10 new actors in recurring roles to the cast of the highly-anticipated It prequel series, inspired by the story by Stephen King and starring Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Alixandra Fuchs (Hatfields & McCoys), Kimberly Guerrero (The English), Dorian Grey (Star Trek: Discovery), Thomas Mitchell (Spiral), BJ Harrison (Family Law), Peter Outerbridge (Batwoman), Shane Marriott (Fargo), Chad Rook (Billy the Kid), Joshua Odjick (Little Bird), and Morningstar Angeline (Echo) have joined the project. Details of their roles, including character names, are being kept tight-lipped at the moment.

They join the previously announced Taylour Paige (Zola), Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), James Remar (Oppenheimer), Madeleine Stowe (Revenge), and Stephen Rider (Daredevil). Skarsgård, meanwhile, is set to reprise his role as It/Pennywise, the ancient, shape-shifting evil entity that preys upon the children of Derry every 27 years, from 2017's It and its 2019 sequel, It Chapter Two.

Originally set as a Max Original before Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed this week that Welcome to Derry – along with other projects, including the upcoming Harry Potter series and the recently-announced Green Lantern adaptation Lanterns – will instead be tagged as HBO Originals, the show will expand "the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films It and It Chapter Two." Exact plot details haven't been announced, but it is believed the series will be set in the '50s or '60s and is believed to include the origin story of Pennywise the Clown

"There is a whole mythology to the book though...Mythology is something that always has opportunities to explore. It [aka Pennywise] has been on Earth for millions of years," Muschietti previously told io9. "He's been in contact with humans for hundreds of years, every 27 years. So you can imagine the amount of material. It's always exciting to think of eventually exploring this mythology. It's very exciting. But, for now, there's nothing on the table."

Andy Muschietti, who directed It and It Chapter Two, developed Welcome to Derry alongside Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs. Muschietti is directing four episodes in the nine-episode series and will also serve as executive producer alongside Barbara Muschietti, Skarsgård, Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin. Fuchs and Kane serve as co-showrunners.

Welcome to Derry went into production in Port Hope, Ontario earlier this year. The show does not yet have a premiere date, but it is expected to arrive sometime in 2025. With its rebranding as an HBO Original, Welcome to Derry will air on HBO and also stream on Max.