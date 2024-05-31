'Welcome to Derry': Bill Skarsgård To Return as Pennywise in 'IT' Prequel Series

Bill Skarsgård isn't done terrorizing the children of Derry, Maine. The actor is set to reprise his role as Pennywise, the ancient, shape-shifting evil entity that preys upon the children of Derry every 27 years, in Max's upcoming IT prequel series Welcome to Derry. Skarsgård, who first took on the role in the hit 2017 New Line movie IT and its sequel, IT Chapter Two, in 2019, is also attached to the project as executive producer, Deadline confirmed

Ordered to series at Max in February 2023, Welcome to Derry (working title) is set in Stephen King's IT universe and expands the vision of Andy Muschiett's 2017 and 2019 films. That first film, which grossed over $700 million at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing King project, centered around a group of kids in Derry as they went up against the terrifying clown. Chapter Two was set decades later and followed the same group of characters.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Max's upcoming series, which is currently slated to premiere in 2025, will serve as a prequel to those movies and "will begin in the 1960s in the time leading up to the events of IT: Part One, the 2017 film based on the Stephen King horror novel. The story is also said to include the origin story of Pennywise the Clown," per Bloody Disgusting. Further plot details haven't yet been released.

Along with Skarsgård, Welcome to Derry is also set to star Madeleine Stowe, Stephen Rider Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar. Skarsgård will reunite with Andy and Barbara Muschietti, the minds behind both IT films, for the project. Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane are attached to the project as co-showrunners. Muschietti will direct four episodes of the nine-episode series., which is expected to premiere sometime next year.

"As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King's IT until the thick paperback fell to pieces," the Muschiettis said in a statement when the show was first announced. "IT is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our IT movies. We can't wait to share the depths of Steve's novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror."

King added, "I'm excited that the story of Derry, Maine's most haunted city, is continuing, and I'm glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around!"

The series will mark the latest adaptation of King's popular 1986 novel. Along with the two big screen adaptations, the novel was first turned into a mini-series in 1990. Tim Curry took on the tole of Pennywise for that show, which also starred Richard Thomas, John Ritter, Harry Anderson, Jonathan Brandis, and Tim Reid, among others.