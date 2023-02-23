'IT' Prequel Series in the Works

An IT prequel series, titled Welcome to Derry, is currently in the works at HBO Max. According to THR, the show has been given straight to series order. IT and IT: Chapter 2 filmmakers Andy and Barbara Muschietti are developing the project with Jason Fuchs, who was a co-producer on IT: Chapter 2. Andy Muschietti directed and produced both IT and IT: Chapter 2, as well as was a co-writer on IT. Barbara Muschietti was a producer of both films.

Few details are available about the new series, but it is said to be a prequel that will "expand the vision" of the films, which were based on the works of iconic horror author Stephen King. In the IT movies, a malevolent creature torments a group of teenagers, often appearing to them as a creepy clown named Pennywise. They eventually drive him away but must return as adults to face the violent monster one final time. The Fuchs will script the first episode of Welcome to Derry, which is based on a story he wrote with the Muschiettis. Both Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as showrunners on the series. Additionally, Andy Muschietti will direct a number of Season 1 episodes, including the premiere episode.

"As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King's IT until the thick paperback fell to pieces," the Muschiettis said in a statement. "IT is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our IT movies. We can't wait to share the depths of Steve's novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror." Fuchs added, "To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime, it's a dream come true – or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare."

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said, "We are thrilled to continue this iconic franchise with the brilliant Andy and Barbara Muschietti, Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane. This prequel will expand the IT storytelling canvas and bring fans deeper into the terrifying, mesmerizing town of Derry." Finally, King also offered a statement, saying, "I'm excited that the story of Derry, Maine's most haunted city, is continuing, and I'm glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around!"