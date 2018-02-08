Wednesday’s TV Ratings: ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Debuts at No. 1

The series debut of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition was the winner of Wednesday night TV ratings.

Airing at 8 p.m. on CBS, Big Brother saw 7.3 million viewers tuning in and managed to grab a 1.8 rating in the key 18-49 demo, making it the top-rated and most-watched show of the night, Deadline reports. Compared to the Season 19 debut of Big Brother last June, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition was up a tenth.

The spinoff show, which is slated for a 13-episode season, brings 11 celebrities of all sorts into the Big Brother house, where they’ll vie for Head of Household and Power of Veto while competing for $250,000. The 11 contestants include Omarosa Manigault, Mark McGrath, Shannon Elizabeth, Brandi Glanville, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Ross Mathews, James Maslow, Ariadna Gutiérrez, and Chuck Liddell. Despite the stellar ratings, many fans weren’t very happy with the cast, giving the premiere a frosty reception online.

Following after Big Brother was a two-hour episode of The Amazing Race, which averaged a 1.1 rating and 5 million viewers, marking a 15% decrease in the demo.

On Fox, The X-Files (3.7 mil/0.9) remained even with the previous week’s measurements. Meanwhile, 9-1-1 nearly doubled its lead-in from The X-Files, grabbing a 1.7 and 6.6 million viewers, making it the second-highest-rated show of the night.

ABC’s Match Game saw an audience of 2.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, while the network also aired the movie Inside Out.

Over on NBC, The Blacklist (1.0, 6.4 mil) and Chicago P.D. (7.2 mil/1.2) were both steady. Law & Order: SVU (6.7 mil/1.3) was up more than 20% in total viewers.

The CW’s Riverdale slipped to a season low with 1.3 million viewers and a 0.4. Dynasty held even with an audience of 0.66 million and a 0.2 rating.