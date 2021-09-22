‘WandaVision’ Star to Reportedly Take on Role of Joan Rivers in Upcoming Miniseries

WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn may have missed out on winning the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie but she’s already lined up her next chance at the gold. Entertainment Weekly reported that the Transparent actress will play late comedy legend and snarky fashion expert Joan Rivers in an upcoming Showtime miniseries called The Comeback Girl. Rivers died In 2014 at the age of 81 after complications with throat surgery.

The miniseries will be helmed by The Flash creator Greg Berlanti and will focus on Rivers’ life In her mid-fifties after the cancellation of her show The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers. According to the official logline reported by Variety, The Comeback Girl will cover “how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon.”

Rivers revealed later in life that she considered suicide after the cancellation of The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers, her clashes with Johnny Carson, and the suicide of her husband Edgar Rosenberg in 1987. However, she managed to usher in a second phase in her career with her Daytime Emmy-winning talk show The Joan Rivers Show, a QVC jewelry line, and her famously vicious fashion show Fashion Police.

Hahn will next be seen in the ensemble film Knives Out 2. The Comeback Girl will be a major change after her turn as the evil witch Agatha Harkness on WandaVision, but Hahn told IndieWire that whether you’re in the Marvel universe or working on a prestige television show. “Whether it’s a green-screen behind you and whether there’s wires, even if you’re in the most natural, independent, teeniest project, you still have to pretend that there’s not a boom right there and there’s not a camera in your face,” Hahn explained. “So it’s just the same. It’s using your imagination, and this was able to stretch it to a place of play that was just fun.”