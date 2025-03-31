‘NYPD Blue’ Actress and Husband Arrested After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident: Latest on Kim Delaney

Kim Delaney, who appeared as Detective Diane Russell on NYPD Blue, has been arrested on suspicion of felony assault following an alleged domestic violence incident over the weekend.

Delaney, 63, and her husband James Morgan, 54, were arrested Saturday after police were called to their Los Angeles home at around 10 a.m. local time on a report of a “domestic disturbance,” TMZ reported.

Details of the incident remain unclear, but the outlet reported that the pair, who celebrated their second wedding anniversary last fall, got into “a heated argument that turned physical.” It’s unclear what led to the argument, but both Delaney and Morgan were cleared by paramedics at the scene.

Morgan was arrested at 9:45 a.m. on a misdemeanor charge of suspicion of domestic violence, according to inmate records and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Kenneth Jose Salgado, who spoke to NBC News. Delaney was arrested 30 minutes later on was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, according to PEOPLE.

Morgan’s bail was set at $20,000. He was released on bond Saturday, Salgado confirmed. It’s unclear if Delaney has also been released or if she remains in custody at this time, though she remained behind bars without bond as of March 30. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, April 1.

The incident marks the latest run-in with the law for Delaney, who last year was sued by a motorcyclist who claimed the star crashed into him on his motorcycle while driving in Los Angeles in November 2022. Delaney allegedly fled the scene. In 2005, she lost custody of her teenage son after driving with him while intoxicated, according to Deadline. Prior to that, in 2002, she was arrested for drunken driving. She was dropped from CSI: Miami the following year and ultimately entered rehab.

Delaney is best known for her starring role as Detective Diane Russell on NYPD Blue. The actress appeared in 137 episodes of the hit ABC series from 1995 until 2003, winning an Emmy in 1997 for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series. She was also nominated in 1998 and 1999.

Outside of NYPD Blue, Delaney’s other acting credits include The O.C., Army Wives, All My Children, and Chicago Fire, according to IMDb.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.