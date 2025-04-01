‘Elsbeth’: Guest Star Mary-Louise Parker Helps Elsbeth Declutter in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Elsbeth is finally back this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek featuring guest star Mary-Louise Parker.

In “Hot Tub Crime Machine,” airing on Thursday, Apr. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “After a man’s suspicious death in a hot tub, Elsbeth consults his wife Freya (Parker). a decluttering guru whose less-is-more philosophy and controlling personality appear at odds with her ‘throuple’ relationship.”

In the exclusive clip, Freya has Elsbeth take everything out of her tote bags, and 67 items later, it’s just about everything you would expect, from scarves to souvenirs to knick-knacks and more, and it really puts things into perspective for Elsbeth. She admitted that having all of her things with her helps her think, but Freya says that decluttering “helps declutter our minds.” So Freya helps Elsbeth declutter and organize some of the more unnecessary items.

Considering Elsbeth is known for carrying out at least a few tote bags, it’s certainly hard to see her decluttering since it’s basically part of her. However, with everything that she’s been through this season between Judge Crawford and the Van Ness case, it couldn’t help for her to declutter her mind. How that will go for Elsbeth remains to be seen, but it should certainly be interesting. Of course, it will also be entertaining to see how the case itself goes, especially since Freya has some problems, too.

Meanwhile, Parker is the latest guest star on Elsbeth. Season 2 has seen quite a few famous faces, including Laurie Metcalf, Nathan Lane, Michael Emerson, Alyssa Milano, Rob Riggle, Jenn Lyon, Vanessa Williams, and many, many more. The Season 2 finale will also be a star-studded affair with guest stars from both seasons of Elsbeth, and there is no telling how it will all go down.

There will be a lot more to look forward to as Elsbeth’s second season continues, but there are still a handful of episodes left, and it will be exciting to see how it all turns out. Make sure to watch the exclusive clip above and watch a new episode of Elsbeth, “Hot Tub Crime Machine,”this Thursday, Apr. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all episodes are streaming.