‘Fashion Police’ to End With Celebration of Joan Rivers

Fashion Police, the iconic style talk show that long served as a platform for late comic Joan Rivers’ famous wit, is coming to an end. Next month, E! will bring the series to a close with a series finale special, according to Variety.

The show started in 1995 as red-carpet coverage and reignited Rivers’ career as she brought her unique mindset and sharp tongue to Hollywood’s best (and worst) dressed. The show evolved into a panel format in which Rivers and her co-hosts would engage in entertaining fashion-oriented debates.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It continued after Rivers’ death in 2014 as a series of specials rather than regular, consistent episodes, with Rivers’ daughter, Melissa Rivers, eventually taking over as host. Its latest special was in September for the Emmy Awards.

“What’s been consistent through all the years has been a love of fashion, and that started with Joan,” Gary Snegaroff, senior VP, original production for Wilshire Studios, told Variety. “The only thing she loved more than fashion was getting a laugh, so this combined her two loves. She always felt that fashion was something to be discussed, not to be taken too seriously, and that’s the show we put together.”

More: Alicia Keys Returning to ‘The Voice’ Next Season

Fashion Police: The Farewell will debut on E! on Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. The special will be hosted by Melissa Rivers and the show’s current panelists, including Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho.

It will also feature highlights from Joan Rivers’ run on the show, as well as clips from an unaired episode featuring Joan Rivers and her co-hosts paying tribute to ’80s fashion.

The finale will stay true to the show’s roots by featuring signature segments from the series such as “Bitch Stole My Look,” “Guess Me From Behind,” and “Starlet or Streetwalker,” as well as surprise celebrity guests.

“We’re going to take a look back and celebrate some of the show’s most memorable moments and hosts and gags,” E! president Adam Stotsky said. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate the franchise, celebrate Joan and how much we miss her, and pull back the curtain and show fans some things that they haven’t seen.”

The decision to end the show was made in tandem with Melissa Rivers, who executive produces the show along with Snegaroff and Lisa Bacon.

“I am so proud to have been a part of this show and am so proud that it’s part of my mother’s legacy,” Melissa Rivers said. “It really changed, along with the red carpets, awards-show programming and fashion.”