‘The White Lotus’ Storylines Called ‘Boring’ as HBO Show Nears Season 3 Finale

The White Lotus Season 3 is quickly approaching its season finale, and for some fans, that can’t come soon enough.

Although the show, set at a luxurious fictional resort chain, has been among HBO’s most popular in recent years, the current season is being slammed as “boring” by many viewers. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3.

The White Lotus Season 3 is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week. Among the roster of guests is the Ratliff family, whose patriarch, North Carolina businessman Timothy Ratliff, has spent the past several episodes contemplating murder-suicide after he wound up at the center of a fraud and embezzlement investigation. His children, meanwhile, are all also struggling in their own ways.

Although the storyline surrounding the Ratliff family has been tense, for some, The White Lotus dropped the ball. Reacting on X, one viewer admitted, “Can I be brutally honest for a second and admit that I’m bored to tears with whatever is going on with this man.” Another person agreed, sharing, “They handed us an incredible story line and then just had him pop pills and take naps for 7 episodes.”

But the Ratliff family’s drama isn’t the only storyline viewers are growing tired of. Rick Hatchett, who traveled to Thailand with his girlfriend Chelsea, was poised to be one of the most complex and interesting characters this season, but his revenge storyline has faltered in the eyes of some, one person expressing that it has been “extremely boring, dragged out, and a waste of time.” After Rick traveled to Bankok in the most recent episode and confronted the man who he believes killed his father, somebody else said it was “absolutely a waste of a setup…what was the point of being anxious for 3 episodes about going to Bankok only to leave.”

Some have dubbed the current season “the most boring thing i’ve ever watched” and a “wasted potential,” arguing that with the season finale scheduled for Sunday, the most recent episode should have included “a tense action sequence.”

The White Lotus currently has just a single episode left in Season 3, which will almost certainly prove shocking as it finally reveals who Season 3’s victims are. The series has already been renewed for Season 4.