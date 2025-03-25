A frightening moment of temporary blindness during a newscast has forced a weather forecaster to step away from the cameras. Emmy-winning CBS meteorologist, Lonnie Quinn announced Friday that he’s taking a multi-week hiatus from his broadcasting duties following complications from a concussion that led to a terrifying pre-broadcast health episode, according to reports from CBS News New York.

The 61-year-old weather veteran shared the startling details with viewers during the March 14 evening broadcast, explaining that his journey began with what seemed like a routine head injury.

“I took a good – I took a wallop on my head and we went to the hospital,” Quinn explained on air, noting that his initial CAT scan had returned negative results, leading him to believe the worst was behind him, the New York Post reported. However, the situation escalated dramatically before a recent 11 p.m. broadcast when Quinn experienced a sudden and alarming symptom.

“It was right before the 11 o’clock news. I started to walk out here to the set and all of a sudden I couldn’t see out of my left eye,” Quinn revealed, adding that the vision loss “lasted maybe 15 minutes” before disappearing as suddenly as it had arrived.

Despite this frightening episode, Quinn proceeded with the weather segment that night without alerting colleagues to his condition. Anchor Kristine Johnson later praised him as a “consummate professional,” noting that staff members had no idea he was experiencing health troubles during the broadcast, according to the Post.

Following this incident, CBS News New York’s news director arranged immediate medical transportation for Quinn, who underwent additional evaluation. After consulting with a neurologist who reviewed MRI results, Quinn learned that his condition required proper treatment and wouldn’t resolve independently.

During his announcement, Quinn shared an important medical insight with viewers: “When you bang your head, your brain recovers nicely, but it only recovers while the body is sleeping,” People reported.

The chief meteorologist, who handles weather duties for the station’s 5, 6, and 11 p.m. weekday newscasts and recently joined the revamped CBS Evening News, will spend approximately four weeks in recovery. His treatment plan includes physical rehabilitation and cognitive therapy, but his medical team has assured him of a “100% full recovery.”

Quinn’s temporary departure comes shortly after expanding his role at the network. Last month, he joined the refreshed CBS Evening News format, where he presents a nightly weather segment.

The network expressed support for Quinn’s recovery in a Facebook statement: “We’re wishing Meteorologist Lonnie Quinn a speedy recovery as he takes time away from CBS Evening News to focus on healing after a serious head injury. We can’t wait to have you back, Lonnie!”

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, rest is crucial for concussion recovery. Medical experts recommend “plenty” of sleep at night, daytime naps, and “rest breaks during the day if needed.” The medical resource also advises seeking specialized care if “symptoms don’t go away in a few days or if they get worse,” noting that “medicines, physical therapy, or other treatments” may be necessary for persistent symptoms.

Johnson reassured Quinn during the broadcast that everything would remain unchanged during his absence: “I know this wasn’t an easy decision but it is what’s best, and everything is gonna be right here, just as you left it when you return.”