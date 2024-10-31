Walton Goggins Teases Baby Billy’s ‘Sleeper Summer Hit’ on ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 4 (Exclusive)

Baby Billy Freeman is feeling the music on Season 4 of The Righteous Gemstones. Just after wrapping filming for the upcoming chapter of the HBO comedy, Walton Goggins teased to PopCulture.com that the flashy pastor has “a couple of songs” dropping in Season 4.

“What I can tell you is that I do sing a couple of songs,” revealed Goggins, whom fans have previously seen perform original tunes like “Misbehavin’” and “Pay Day” as Baby Billy. “I’m going to go on record saying that Baby Billy has the sleeper summer hit of 2025,” he continued. “And I anticipate hearing it on beaches all over the world in July of next year.”

Working with close friend Danny McBride and on The Righteous Gemstones is “one of the greatest things” Goggins has ever done. Season 4’s premiere date has yet to be announced, but the Emmy-nominated actor teased the wait will be worth it for fans.

(Jake Giles Netter/HBO)



“There are very few true satires in comedy right now on television,” he told PopCulture. “I’ll wait and let the show kind of speak for itself, but there are some things that Danny took the liberty of saying this year that are very important to him. … And nobody does it quite like him. People may do it differently, but nobody does it quite like him. I’m excited for people to see it.”

Goggins is ditching his flashy televangelist persona and dropping back into his Western genre roots for Walmart’s Deals of Desire campaign, also starring Lisa Rinna, Ian Somerhalder, Anthony Ramos, Chad Michael Murray, and Taye Diggs. The 10-chapter series featuring everyone’s favorite drama tropes rolls out a new episode every week, starting Nov. 11, and corresponds with Walmart’s Black Friday Deals.

The Justified actor was happy to dive into the action and the comedy of his role as Slippery Jim for the Walmart campaign, revealing to PopCulture that the retailer has a special place in his heart. Growing up in Lithia Springs, Georgia, Goggins remembers a Walmart coming to his area when he was just a kid.

“Six years later when I’m getting ready to go to college, you know, my mother only made $12,000 a year,” he continued. “So there was a gap really financially getting me to go to college, even though I had the grades to do it. …My mom had heard that Walmart gave a grant for the winner of an essay that was submitted, and she encouraged me to write this essay. And I did write it and I won.”

Goggins went on to attend Georgia Southern University for a year before heading out to Los Angeles, and he told PopCulture his first headshot hung in his local Walmart “for the better part of six months.”

“It’s just a company that I respect, and Black Friday deals have been a big part of a lot of people’s lives – certainly my family’s lives when it came to shopping for Christmas presents,” he continued, adding that the Deals of Desire campaign gave him the “opportunity to tell these genre-driven stories that also serve as ways of selling products that we’re going to buy anyway.”