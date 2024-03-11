'Justified' Star Walter Goggins Gives Optimistic Update on Show's Future

Justified fans have been wondering about the future of the show, ever since the conclusion of its 2023 revival series. Now, Justified star Walter Goggins has given fans an update, and he seems quite optimistic that we haven't seen the last of the show.

"There's always a future in my imagination. Always," Goggins told Screen Rant. "I think everybody – all the players involved – want another lap. I didn't anticipate that, and it took a while to kind of jump back into that. But once we did it, we kind of kept it from everybody. I had such a good time, and I think Tim was inspired."

Goggins continued, "And there is more to say, actually. I didn't think there was, but there is. Everything is in line. I think everybody's just waiting for schedules and FX to say, 'Go.' We'll see. We'll see what happens."

Justified premiered on FX in 2010 and ran for six seasons, ending in 2015. The show starred Timothy Olyphant is set to return as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, "a tough deputy U.S. Marshal enforcing his own brand of justice." Justified "revolves around the inhabitants and culture in the Appalachian mountains area of eastern Kentucky, specifically Harlan County where many of the main characters grew up."

Goggins portrayed Boyd Crowder, "the son of one of Harlan's biggest career criminals," per Wikipedia. "Boyd is known for robbing banks and using pyrotechnics, which brings Raylan, with whom he used to dig coal, back to Harlan. At the start of the series Boyd is a born-again, tent-preaching white supremacist, though he later moves on to attempting to control Harlan's criminal underground."

In 2023, the show returned with a revival series, Justified: City Primeval. Olyphant returned to play Raylan, and Goggins showed back up in one episode, reprising his role as Boyd. Additional cast members include Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Victor Williams, and Norbert Leo Butz. Olyphant's real-life daughter, Vivian Olyphant, appears in the show as well.