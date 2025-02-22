The White Lotus star Walton Goggins had a pretty explicit but reasonable message for co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger. The two starred in the third season of the hit HBO anthology series, and evidently, Goggins shared some words of wisdom to the 31-year-old. While chatting with brother-in-law Chris Pratt for Interview Magazine, the two got to talking about advice they’ve gotten from people, and Schwarzenegger revealed he “got some cool advice on set from Walton Goggins.”

“It was the first day of filming, and I asked him if he still gets nervous, and he kind of just stopped and looked at me for 20 seconds,” Schwarzenegger continued. “It was a really awkward stare-down. And he was just like, ‘Yeah, I get nervous.’ And then, he kind of put his finger on my chest and said, ‘But, I never f—ing question that I’m the right actor for this job, and I never f—ing question my process and that I can go out there and crush it.’ And I was like, ‘Wow.’ He was like, ‘It’s totally fine to get nervous, but you have to have the confidence that you’ve done your work and were picked for the right reason.’”

That might be one of the best pieces of advice to get, and to get it from someone like Goggins, who has decades of experience under his belt, makes it even better. It’s also the kind of advice that Schwarzenegger will probably carry with him the rest of his life, and maybe even pass down to a younger actor. Although he’s done many roles prior to The White Lotus, it was one of his bigger roles, making it all the more nerve-wracking. That is, until he got the wise advice.

The White Lotus Season 3 is currently airing on HBO and takes place in Thailand. The season also stars Natasha Rothwell, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood. There is already a Season 4 set in stone, and as of now, there aren’t any details about the location, but more information will likely come once Season 3 finishes. For now, new episodes of The White Lotus air on Sundays on HBO. All episodes are streaming on Max.