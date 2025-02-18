3 ‘White Lotus’ Season 3 Premiere Moments We Can’t Stop Thinking About

The White Lotus welcomed us back to paradise on Sunday for a third stay; this time, the players in America’s favorite whodunnit find themselves at a wellness retreat in Thailand. By now, viewers know what to expect from a new season of TWL: a mysterious dead body, a flashback to a week prior as all the guests arrive, plenty of class anxiety, a thousand one-liners, and a copious amount of sex scenes. But writer-director Mike White has, once again, spiced things up in a way we didn’t expect. So much, in fact, that HBO has already renewed the show for a fourth season. MAJOR SPOILERS for Season 2 and the Season 3 premiere of The White Lotus follow.

The Weird Maybe-Incest Storyline

Hold up, are we watching White Lotus or House of the Dragon? The first group of guests we’re introduced to in season 3 are the Ratliffs, a rich family from North Carolina. Financial analyst Timothy (Jason Isaacs) and his wife Victoria (Parker Posey, doing an absurd Southern accent that puts Benoit Blanc‘s to shame) have brought their three children Saxon, Piper, and Lochlan to the resort so middle child Piper can finish her thesis on Buddhism.

In the first few moments on land, eldest brother Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) shows off his muscles before making a comment about his “hot” little sister being a virgin. Later on in the episode, he asks about his younger brother’s sexual habits (“What kind of porn do you like? Bukkake?”) before getting nude and, it’s implied, jerking off in front of his little brother while staring at him in the mirror. What’s with this guy, man? It’s nice to know that Mike White isn’t just going to repeat characters like Shane and Tanya ad infinitum, but this guy is a thousand times creepier than anyone that’s ever sailed into a Lotus resort thus far.

Every Walton Goggins Line

While there’s no chance White Lotus would have a character as bombastic as Justified’s Boyd Crowder or The Righteous Gemstones‘ Baby Billy, fans knew as soon as Walton Goggins‘ casting was announced that he’d be full of zingers. Whether it was his complaints over the overly-healthy dinner menu (“I ain’t eating gluten-free rice and coconut balls”), his snarky “how’s it going?” to a very visibly frustrated Timothy and getting an angry “f— off” in response, or his cranky, succinct “Please stop talking” to his loudmouth girlfriend Chelsea, Goggins is already looking like a Season 3 MVP candidate.

The Return of Tanya’s Husband/Killer Greg

We already knew that Natasha Rothwell would be reprising her role from Season 1, where she played a masseuse named Belinda who befriended rich heiress Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge). So when socialite Chloe is ranting to Chelsea about boring, bald white men who come to Thailand for sex tourism, she informs her the resort staff have a term for those men. “LBH’s: losers back home.” She then mentions a new LBH that’s drifted into the resort, as the camera pans and reveals… Greg, Tanya’s fiancée from Season 1 and the eventual, hidden antagonist of season 2, prompting a loud “WHAAAT?” reaction from the entire country.

If you need a reminder, Greg was revealed to be having an affair with Tanya’s gay best friend Quentin—and the two gay lovers plotted to kill Tanya and steal her fortune. Quentin and Tanya were both shockingly killed in the season 2 finale, which means that Greg’s murderous heist was ultimately successful. Unfortunately for him, his only remaining link to the murder has just showed up on the resort in Belinda, so it seems karmic justice is in Greg’s future… or, perhaps, maybe not. This is The White Lotus, after all. Anything can happen.