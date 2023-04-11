Valerie Bertinelli Will Still Appear on the Food Network Even Though Her Show Was Canceled

Valerie Bertinelli won't be totally off the Food Network, despite the cancellation of her longrunning show, Valerie's Home Cooking. Sunday, the actress broke the news on social media that the 14th season of Valerie's Home Cooking would be its final after the network canceled the show last summer, despite her hopes that the Food Network "would change their minds."

However, PEOPLE reports via an insider source that Bertinelli will still appear on Food Network's Kids Baking Championship, as she has already shot the next season. Bertinelli co-hosts the friendly competition series alongside Duff Goldman. Bertinelli has been open about how devastated she was at the cancellation of Valerie's Home Cooking, which premiered in 2015, saying Sunday that she had "no idea why" Food Network made the decision it did.

"I got some good news, and I got some bad news," Bertinelli says in a video "The good news is that tomorrow at 12 noon on Food Network, the 14th season of Valerie's Home Cooking starts airing all-new episodes. The bad news is that it's its final season." She continued, "Food Network canceled us last summer, I have no idea why. And I didn't say anything last summer because honestly, I was hoping they would change their mind. But they have not. So this is it, this is the final season."

The Hot in Cleveland star said she "loved making this show," adding, "It was such a dream come true. Every single part of it brought me so much joy." From the crew to everyone who worked in production, Bertinelli said there was nothing but love behind the creation of the show. "So, I hope that you enjoy this final season because we made every single episode with love for all of you," she concluded.

In the caption, Bertinelli added, "It has been one of the huge joys in my life to bring you this sweet little show, and I wish it wasn't so, but the final season of Valerie's Home Cooking [starts] airing tomorrow on [Food Network]. We loved making every single episode for you and I will really, really miss it. Thank you so much for watching!"

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond commented, "Love you so much, Valerie!! I will be watching every episode and enjoying every second-and will of course watch you wherever your career and life take you. Thank you for sharing so much of yourself for so many years. I know I don't have to tell you that I'm a Valerie B. fan for life."