Rhea Ripley is reportedly hurt. The 27-year-old WWE Superstar's health issue is "severe enough" that she might have to relinquish her title, the Women's World Championship, according to PWInsider.

The framing of this report is that this is a legitimate injury and is not a staged health issue to continue a storyline on WWE programming. Though PWInsider claims the injury did occur during the April 8 episode of USA Network's WWE Raw. In the episode, Liv Morgan attacked Ripley in a backstage segment.

Ripley, real name Demi Bennett, last performed in a match on April 6, retaining her championship against Becky Lynch during WrestleMania 40's opening bout. She was openly dealing with a left wrist injury at the time, but it is unclear if this current issue is related.

