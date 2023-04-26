WWE Superstar Dumps Boyfriend On-Camera: 'I Never Loved You'

A WWE Superstar called it quits with her boyfriend on camera. Kiania James broke up with Brooks Jensen following their match against Fallon Henley and Josh Briggs on NXT. They lost the match, which led to James telling Jensen "I never loved you," before exiting the ring area. Briggs then puts his hand on Jensen's shoulder, and the two friends hugged. Briggs and Henley did not approve of the relationship because they believed James was using Jensen, and it turns out they were right.

James, 25, made her WWE debut in February 2022 competing in a match at NXT. At the time, James was called Kayla Inlay but was repackaged later in the year. In February of this year, James and Henley defeated NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Katnana Chance and Kayden Carter to win the titles. The two lost the titles earlier this month to Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn at Stand & Deliver.





Many fans had a lot to say about the storyline. One person wrote on YouTube, "Kiana may have planned it since the beginning and I knew she was going to do something like this; but this storyline elevated everyone involved. Kiana & Fallon had a title reign that was a little lack luster but they dropped the titles to Isla & Alba. Kind of wish Katana & Kayden dropped it to Isla & Alba but that built this storyline."

Another person wrote: "This definitely should've been a longer storyline….you turn him just immediately to turn him back (I wanted too see him heel with Kiana) but we also need tag teams since the Grizzled young veterans left NXT! Those two were an amazing tag team just didn't have the right gimmick for them sucked they left! Liked them better during NXT UK, should've just kept that gimmick!"

Jensen, 21, made his WWE debut in 2021 and won the NXT UK Tag Team Championship with Briggs in June 2022. The duo was the final NXT Tag Team UK Champions in September after losing Pretty Deadly in a fatal four-way tag team match to unify the NXT Tag Team titles and the NXT UK Tag Team titles. Jensen is the son of Bull Buchanan who competed in WWE from 1997-2003.