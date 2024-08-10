Major 'Tracker' Star Exiting Show in Surprising Spoiler

Tracker is losing a key member for its upcoming season. TVLine reports that Robin Weigert, who co-starred as handler Teddi Bruin, is not going to return as a series regular for Season 2 of the Justin Hartley-led CBS drama. News comes on the heels of the announcement that Tracker Season 2 will premiere earlier than expected and instead of being one of the last shows to premiere on CBS this fall, it will kick off premiere week on Oct. 13.

Fellow handler and Teddi's wife Velma will still be returning. Showrunner Elwood Reid told the outlet that in the Season 2 premiere, Velma is "taking on a very interesting role with something that was hinted at with Reenie's character in the final couple episodes" of the first season. As of now, it's unclear how Teddi will be written out or if there's a chance she could return in the future. It's also unknown if a new handler will be cast in her place, but with Tracker premiering in just over two months, more information is likely to be revealed in the coming weeks.

(Photo: Michael Courtney/CBS)

In other Tracker casting news, Jensen Ackles will be returning as Colter's brother, Russell Shaw, in multiple episodes, making the Supernatural alum's schedule as busy as ever. Ackles is also set to star in Prime Video's Countdown from One Chicago vet Derek Haas and The Boys spinoff Vought Rising. As for how many episodes he's expected to appear in, that has yet to be announced, but with much more to be told about the Shaw family, it should be a pretty decent amount. It might all depend on Ackles' schedule, though. Remaining Shaw family members Melissa Roxburgh and Wendy Crewson are also expected to return.

Even though Robin Weigert will not be on Tracker anymore, there is still a lot to look forward to and many more missing people to be found. It will be interesting to see what happens and how Weigert is written off, but hopefully, she's able to make an appearance soon. Fans can watch the first season of Tracker now on Paramount+. Tune in to the Season 2 premiere on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS to see if an explanation is given for Teddi's absence. The possibilities are endless.