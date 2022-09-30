'Two and a Half Men' and 'Scrubs' Stars Join Forces for New Sitcom

There never was a Two and a Half Men and Scrubs crossover, but a new NBC sitcom is close to making that a reality. Jon Cryer and Donald Faison are headlining a series created by Snowpiercer star Mike O'Malley. NBC granted the still-untitled project a series order on Thursday. The show will likely debut during the 2023-2024 TV season.

The new show stars Cryer as Jim and Grey's Anatomy star Abigail Spencer as Julia. They are going through an amicable divorce and decide to continue raising their children at the family home while taking turns staying with them. The situation gets hairy when Trey (Faison), the owner of Jim's favorite sports team, begins dating Julia. Finn Sweeney and Sofia Capanna also star, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

O'Malley's series will follow the multi-camera sitcom format, so expect a laugh track. Cryer has plenty of experience with the format, having starred in all 12 seasons of Two and a Half Men. The sitcom earned him two Emmys for playing Charlie Sheen's onscreen brother, Alan Harper. He was the only cast member to appear in all 262 episodes. After Two and a Half Men, he starred in two episodes of his former co-star Ashton Kutcher's multi-cam Netflix sitcom The Ranch. Cryer recently won critical acclaim for his performance as Lux Luthor on The CW's Supergirl.

Spencer now has a recurring role on ABC's Grey's Anatomy and also had a role on the short-lived Katey Sagal series Rebel. She was last seen on NBC in the sci-fi series Timeless. Her other credits include Suits, Reprisal, Rectify, and True Detective.

Faison is best known for playing Dr. Christopher Turk on Scrubs, which began on NBC before switching to ABC for its last two seasons. He recently starred in The L Word: Generation Q, Blark and Son, Emergence, Timeline, and Ray Donovan. Last year, he was cast in The CW's ill-fated live-action Powerpuff Girls pilot as Professor Utonium.

As for O'Malley, he is known for his work in front of the camera, starring in Snowpiercer, Glee, The Good Place, The Morning Show, and Get Shorty. However, he was also a writer on Shameless and Survivor's Remorse. He will serve as showrunner for his NBC pilot, and will executive produce with Cryer, Emilia Fazzalari, and George Geyer. Tom Werner of the Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck are also executive producers. The show is produced by Lionsgate Television and Universal Television.

This is the second series order NBC has made in recent months. Back in July, the network picked up Found, a missing-persons drama from Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All American) and Greg Berlanti. Shanola Hampton (Shameless) will star as a public relations specialist who raises awareness of missing-persons cases. Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, Karan Oberoi, Kelli Williams, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar will also star in the series. NBC also passed on Unbroken, a Yellowstone-style family drama starring Scott Bakula, and Blank Slate.