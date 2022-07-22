'NCIS' Alum's New 'Yellowstone'-Style Pilot Has Grim Fate at NBC

NBC has decided not to move forward with Unbroken, the planned series starring NCIS: New Orleans alum Scott Bakula. Months after it was first confirmed that the network greenlit a pilot order for the series, which drew comparisons to Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone, TV Line confirmed this week that NBC has passed on the drama. The news was confirmed alongside confirmation that the network also decided to pass on Blank Slate, a drama about a law enforcement legend named Special Agent Alexander McCoy that was set to star Matt Passmore, Floriana Lima, and Dave Annable.

Unbroken was to star Bakula as Ash Holleran, a retired saddle bronco rodeo champion and current rancher trying to keep his California ranch in family hands. Per the official synopsis, the series would focus on three dynastic ranch families on the central California coast that "make love and war in a passionate struggle to survive, ultimately setting the stage for a group of fiercely determined young women to win big for all at the National Championship of Rodeo."

NBC greenlit the pilot order back in January of this year, with The Hollywood Reporter reporting at the time that Unbroken, from producer and singer Shaun Cassidy, was to be in contention for the 2022-2023 TV season. Along with Bakula, Ana Wood, Amanda Payton, Delon de Metz, and Oluniké Adeliyi were also set to star in the pilot, which was to be directed by Bronwen Hughes, who was also tapped as executive producer.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Shaun Cassidy and NBC," Bakula said at the time. "Shaun has created a rich and complicated world, led by a patriarch struggling to hold on to his family's 100-year-old ranch while managing a variety of surprises. He wrote a great pilot script that touches on many relevant issues of today, yet has deep roots in Americana. It's a character I haven't played before, and I can't wait to get back in the saddle again."

The series was set to mark Bakula's first TV gig since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year following a seven-season run. Bakula starred on the hit series as NCIS Supervisory Special Agent Dwayne Cassius Pride. Prior to that, the actor notably starred as Sam Beckett on NBC's Quantum Leap from 1989 to 1993. The network is currently working on a Quantum Leap reboot, though Bakula is not involved. Bakula's other credits include TNT's Men of a Certain Age, UPN's Star Trek: Enterprise, and NBC's Chuck, among many others. NBC did not provide an explanation when deciding not to move forward with Unbroken.