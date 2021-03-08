Meghan Markle's Friends Come to Her Defense Over Bullying Allegations

✖

Amidst the conversation surrounding her eye-opening interview with Oprah Winfrey, many of Meghan Markle's friends spoke out to defend her against bullying accusations. This whole matter started after The Times claimed that Markle and Prince Harry's former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, alleged that the former actor drove two personal assistants out of the household and that she supposedly left other employees in tears at times (Markle and Harry's communications team released a statement to the publication in which they denied the allegations and even called the report a part of a "calculated smear campaign"). As a result of these claims, many of Markle's close friends have spoken out to share what they know about the Duchess of Sussex.

On Instagram, Lindsay Roth, a television producer who has been friends with Markle for over 22 years, penned a lengthy message in which she noted how the duchess had treated those around her. In particular, she spoke about the consideration that Markle has shared with others over the years and recounted some of the small acts of kindness that she frequently displays.

Roth wrote, alongside a photo of Markle touching up her friend's makeup on her wedding day, "If she’s driving with you in the passenger seat, she will fling her right arm in front of you at the slightest bump in a gesture of love to ensure your safety. If you have a specific goal, she will help you get there, and your passions will become hers on your behalf. If you ever have the pleasure of meeting Meg - and I hope more of you do - you will see the altruistic, magnanimous friend who I am so lucky to have in my corner. "

Several of Markle's friends from within the entertainment industry, including Abigail Spencer and Janina Gavankar, have also spoken out to shed some light on this situation. On Twitter, Gavankar wrote that she had known Markle for over 17 years. She added that her friend is not a "bully," despite what The Times' report claims. Gavankar continued, "ANY of us who know her feel the same thing from her broken silence: Relief. The truth shall set you free." Spencer, who co-starred with Markle on Suits, also took to social media to pen a moving message about her friendship with the duchess, as PEOPLE noted. In her post, Spencer wrote that she has known Markle for 14 years and that she felt compelled to speak out right now considering "all the untruths swirling around - to present something real. From a real friend. About a real friend."

"She's modeled nothing but generous professionalism on sets and an even more generous friendship in private," Spencer wrote, in part, about Markle. "I've learned so much from Meg. The power of a handwritten note. The loveliness of surprise flowers. That she has a perpetual Rolodex in her brain of recommendations for the heart, soul, & body." Spencer continued to praise both Markle and Harry for their commitment to a life of service, adding, "She and Harry are an incredible team. They are dedicating their lives to lifting up and amplifying those who do not have a voice for themselves."