'The Powerpuff Girls' Star EG Daily Reacts to Series Getting Live-Action Reboot (Exclusive)

EG Daily is a legendary voice actor, voicing the character of Tommy Pickles in Rugrats as well as Buttercup in The Powerpuff Girls. And because of the success of The Powerpuff Girls, which aired on the Cartoon Network from 1998 to 2005, the series is getting a live-action reboot on The CW called Powerpuff. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Daily shared of reaction to The Powerpuff Girls being rebooted.

"I think it's great," Daily exclusively told PopCulture, adding that "if something is beautiful and working, it's always good to explore with new things, and how to expand, and how to make things grow. And so if they're thinking like, 'Let's grow it into a live-action thing.' I always think it's great. I think try things, and you never know until you try to see how people respond to things."

Powerpuff was first announced in August 2020. Yana Perrault is tabbed to play Buttercup with Dove Cameron playing Bubbles. Chloe Bennet was set to play Blossom but backed out due to scheduling conflicts. Powerpuff also stars Robyn Lively Donald Faison and Tom Kenny, the latter of whom will reprise the role of the narrator.

"Sometimes people get a little weirded out by changing the form of things, but also, sometimes people get excited and sometimes things can become even bigger and more popular," Daily said. So I'm all in support of exploring with artists to be explored, right?"

No release date has been set for Powerpuff as the pilot is being re-worked, Cameron told PopCulture earlier this year. As for the original version, Daily voiced Buttercup for the entire run while Tara Strong voiced Bubbles and Cathy Cavadini voiced Blossom. The Powerpuff Girls focuses on three kindergarten-age girls with superpowers. Powerpuff will focus on Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup in their 20s, resentful of losing their childhood to fight crime.

Along with The Powerpuff Girls and Rugrats, Daily also voiced characters in a couple of Marvel animated series. With the rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the last 10 years, would Daily be interested in tackling a Marvel film down the road? "Bring it on," she said. "Oh my gosh. Bring it on. I would be so down. Yes, 100 percent. I would love that."